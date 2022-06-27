Mayank Agarwal to join Indian Test squad in England as cover for Rohit Sharma

Opener Mayank Agarwal has been called up to join the Indian squad in the UK as cover for skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been rendered doubtful for the Edgbaston Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rohit competed on the first day of the drawn warm-up game against Leicestershire before being placed under isolation. He had tested positive in a Rapid Antigen Test.

Mayank was appointed as full-time captain of Punjab Kings before the start of the 2022 season of the IPL. In the league, Mayank scored just 196 runs in 13 appearances. His most recent cricket commitment was for his state side Karnataka in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy against Uttar Pradesh. In the match, Mayank scored 10 and 22 in the first and the second innings respectively.

His last appearance for India was in a Test against Sri Lanka in March.

The 31-year-old has played 21 Tests, and scored 1488 runs at an average of 41.33 with four centuries and six fifties to his name. Mayank has a high score of 243 in Test match cricket.

Who will lead India in absence of Rohit still remains unclear.

