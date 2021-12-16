Max Verstappen crowned F1 champion after Mercedes drop appeal

Mercedes will not appeal the outcome of last Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as Formula One world champion, the team said in a statement on Thursday.
Team Statement - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/tgrBjrNkcz— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 16, 2021
Verstappen, 24, took the title after overtaking Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race following a safety car period. The Dutch driver will collect his trophy in Paris on Thursday.
