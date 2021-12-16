0

Max Verstappen crowned F1 champion after Mercedes drop appeal

By Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took the title after overtaking Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes will not appeal the outcome of last Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as Formula One world champion, the team said in a statement on Thursday.
 
Verstappen, 24, took the title after overtaking Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race following a safety car period. The Dutch driver will collect his trophy in Paris on Thursday.
