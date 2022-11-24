Mary Kom turns 40: Here is a look at her net worth, brand value and what is she up to

Mary Kom is believed to have earned close to Rs 7 crore after the Olympics. Most of her earnings came from prize money she earned as a champion and Olympic medal-winning boxer

Legendary boxer Mary Kom, who turned 40 today, recently refuted claims of retiring saying she still wanted to compete in the ring as she is hungry to play for the nation. In 2018, she was the first Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal in Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic medallist sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the opening minutes of her 48kg category bout during the Commonwealth Games selection trials in June this year. Mary Kom underwent reconstructive surgery in Mumbai but missed the Commonwealth Games.

At present, she is recovering after the surgery and has vowed to bounce back.

“Why can't I come back? I am Mary Kom,” the Indian boxer said at a press conference in October.

A legend is born

Kom was born in Manipur’s Sagang village on November 24, 1982. From an early age, she was interested in running and throwing the javelin. She started training in Imphal under coach K Kosana Meitei. She later received instructions from M Narjit Singh, who was a Manipur state boxing coach based in Imphal.

Kom has won a medal at all eight AIBA World Boxing Championships. She won the first of her six World Championship titles in 2002.

In the London 2012 Olympic Games, Mary Kom won the bronze medal for India after being beaten by eventual champion Nicola Adams. Kom was also the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2014 and at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

She received the Arjuna Award in 2003 and the Padma Shri in 2006. She is also a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2013. The Indian government accorded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, to Mary Kom in 2020.

What is she up to?

Due to the upper age limit in some competitions, Mary Kom will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympics or next year's Asian Games. For these major events, the upper age limit to compete was set at 40 in 2013.

Despite the age barrier, Kom wants to compete. “People want to see me in the ring. I had a complex, three-stage surgery, but I am not done yet,” Mary Kom said at the press conference earlier.

Her net worth

Mary Kom is believed to have earned close to Rs 7 crore after the Olympics, according to caknowledge.com . Most of her earnings came from prize money she earned as a champion and Olympic medal-winning boxer. In 2013, Harper Collins published her autobiography 'Unbreakable', which was made into a biopic the following year, starring Priyanka Chopra. She was paid Rs 25 lakh for the film.

Following her Olympic medal, Kom received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and two acres of land from the Manipur government. The Rajasthan and Assam government gave Rs 25 lakh and Rs 20 lakh cash awards, respectively, to Mary Kom. She also received Rs 10 lakh from the Arunachal Pradesh government and the ministry of tribal affairs. Another Rs 40 lakh came from the North Eastern Council. Mary Kom also draws salaries from the many posts she now holds across organisations.

Mary Kom endorses healthcare brand Herbal Life and telecom provider BSNL. She also endorses Nestle's dry milk powder 'Everyday' with her husband. In 2019, she was chosen as a brand ambassador for the women’s training division by PUMA.