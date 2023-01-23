The oversight committee has been asked to undertake the day-to-day administration of WFI and also complete the enquiry at the earliest, by four weeks. On January 18, one of India's top woman wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, in a startling revelation, had alleged that Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years.

World Champion and Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom will chair a five-member oversight committee that will look into the allegations levelled by India's top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in a notice dated January 23, 2023 said that it has appointed an "oversight committee" as a purely interim basis to " enquire into the allegations of sexual misconduct , harassment, and/or intimidation of financial irregularities and administrative lapses levelled by prominent sportspersons."

The other members of the oversight committee are former Olympic bronze medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player Trupti Murgunde, Ex ED (Teams)Sports Authority of India member Radhica Sreeman and Cdr (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan an ex CEO of TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme).

According to the notice, the ministry, in consonance with the National Sports Development Code of India 2011, and in compliance with the principles of the International Olympic Committee on safeguarding from harassment and abuse in sports and the principles of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace Act 2013, has ordered the executive committee of the WFI to abstain from day-to-day activities of the Federation.

The oversight committee has been asked to undertake day-to-day administration of WFI and complete the enquiry over the next four weeks.

On January 18, one of India's top woman wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, in a startling revelation, had alleged that Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years. Vinesh was backed by Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, world champion Bajrang Punia, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, Amit Dhankar and CWG medallist Sumit Malik, all of whom assembled at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to stage a protest. The aggrieved grapplers called off their protest late two days later after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed.