Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss on the morning of the Boxing Day Test and invited South Africa to bat first. The visitors are under pressure as at the time of writing they have been reduced to 182/6 in 66overs. Australia started the first day of the Test on the right note and the highlight of the opening day was South African captain Dean Elgar getting run out by Marnus Labuschagne.

The customary Boxing Day Test match played every year at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has gotten underway with hosts Australia taking on South Africa. The Boxing Day Test is the second of the of three-match Test series between Australia and South Africa. Australia thumped South Africa in the first Test by 6 wickets played in Brisbane.

South Africa needs to win the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to level the series and take the fate of the series into the third Test that gets underway in Sydney on January 4.

On the fifth delivery of the 23rd over of the day, Elgar played a full-length delivery by Mitchell Starc to mid-off and set off for a single almost in an instant. Temba Bavuma who was at the other end responded to his captain's call and took off from the non-striker's end.

But Elgar was caught off guard as the ball had gone to Labuschagne. The Aussie rushed to the ball, picked it up, and had a shy at the stumps in a flash. Labuschagne's throw was good and hit the bull's eye. Although the South African skipper had sensed the danger and was running at full throttle but Labuschagne's work in the field was excellent and Elgar was caught short of his ground.

Elgar was dismissed just when the Lunch interval was 10 minutes away and left South African reeling at 58/3.

Watch Labuschagne's brilliant work in the field to run out Elgar below