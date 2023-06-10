Marnus Labuschagne explains his 'power nap' during WTC Day 3 play

Australia will resume at 123/4 with a lead of 296 runs, with Green 7* partnering with Labuschagne as they look to build on their advantage with two days to play.
Australia's No.3 batter Marnus Labuschagne was caught on camera taking a quick power nap as teammates David Warner and Usman Khawaja looked to build on Australia's lead on the third day. However, Mohammed Siraj's wicket broke his nap as the pacer dismissed Warner. Though after the day's play, Labuschagne told SEN Cricet that he was resting his eyes between the balls and was just relaxing.
"I was just resting my eyes between balls and just relaxing. I was trying to calm my nerves a little bit, you can’t watch the game all the time, I got up there and was awake pretty soon. I didn’t have too many rests there when Siraj banged that first one in," Labuschagne told the media.
In Numbers: Shardul Thakur joins elite company of Sir Donald Bradman after batting heroics in WTC final
As Labuschagne's video surfaced on the big screen on the ground, commentators started taking a dig at his way of arrival. Harsha Bhogle said, "Marnus Labuschagne at No.3. That is one of the more extraordinary arrivals to the crease that you will see." Several internet users wondered if Labuschagne took his morning coffee and brushed his teeth after waking up for the match.
Ex-Australia batter and coach, Justin Langer said that the Indian crowd's appeal was the wake-up call for Marcus. "The appeal of the crowd, there’s the alarm! Oh, I’m up and going. I will brush my teeth, a quick espresso coffee to get me going and now he’s got to face his first ball," he said. Australia will resume at 123/4 with a lead of 296 runs, with Green (7*) partnering with Labuschagne as they look to build on their advantage with two days to play.
First Published: Jun 10, 2023 12:53 PM IST
