Marnus Labuschagne explains his 'power nap' during WTC Day 3 play

Marnus Labuschagne explains his 'power nap' during WTC Day 3 play

Marnus Labuschagne explains his 'power nap' during WTC Day 3 play
Jun 10, 2023 12:53:53 PM IST
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 10, 2023 12:53:53 PM IST (Published)

Australia will resume at 123/4 with a lead of 296 runs, with Green 7* partnering with Labuschagne as they look to build on their advantage with two days to play.

Australia's No.3 batter Marnus Labuschagne was caught on camera taking a quick power nap as teammates David Warner and Usman Khawaja looked to build on Australia's lead on the third day. However, Mohammed Siraj's wicket broke his nap as the pacer dismissed Warner. Though after the day's play, Labuschagne told SEN Cricet that he was resting his eyes between the balls and was just relaxing.

"I was just resting my eyes between balls and just relaxing. I was trying to calm my nerves a little bit, you can’t watch the game all the time, I got up there and was awake pretty soon. I didn’t have too many rests there when Siraj banged that first one in," Labuschagne told the media.
