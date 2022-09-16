    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    sports News

    Mark Boucher to be new head coach of Mumbai Indians

    Five-time Indian Premier League Champions Mumbai Indians have announced that former South African wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Boucher will be their new head coach.
    Reacting to his appointment as the head coach of Mumbai Indians the former South African cricketer said. "It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit."
    Boucher's appointment as MI's new head coach comes after former coach Mahela Jayawardena was promoted as the franchise's global head of performance.
    Boucher is currently the head coach of South Africa's men's national team. On September 12 Boucher announced that he would step down from the position after the culmination of the team's campaign in October's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia. Boucher has also coached South Africa's domestic team Titans and has led them to five titles.
    Boucher has played 147 Tests, 295 ODIs and 25 T20Is for South Africa. With a combined 998 dismissals across the three formats, Boucher holds the record of the wicketkeeper with most international dismissals.
    Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, has welcomed Boucher to  Mumbai Indians fold he said, "It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy.”
    Boucher's first assignment with Mumbai Indians will be the 2023 IPL.
