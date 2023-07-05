Manchester United sign star midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract

By Tarkesh Jha

Mount joined the Chelsea academy as an eight-year-old and had been associated with the Blues ever since then. Mount has a fairly impressive record in the Premier League over a span of four full seasons. He has made 129 appearances and notched 27 goals along with 22 assists since 2019/20. In the previous campaign, i.e. 2022/23, Mount could strike only three goals in 24 games, and that perhaps has a role to play in Chelsea being willing of letting go of one of the most prominent domestic stars in their roster. In the meantime, Mount has scored thrice in 35 matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United FC have signed Chelsea FC star Mason Mount on a five-year deal for an initial contract of £55m plus £5m add ons. His agreement with the Red Devils will last till June 2028 with an option to extend for another season.

"It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies," Mount, who is an academy graduate of the Stamford Bridge-based outfit, remarked upon joining United.