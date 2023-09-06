Manchester United share price nosedives as the Glazer family refuse to sell the Premier League club

Share price of Manchester United nosedived on Tuesday as the reports emerged the Glazer family has refused to sell the Premier League club.

According to a report published on Tuesday in the BBC the club's share price fell by over 18%. This is the biggest single-day fall of the share price in the club's history.

British media last week reported that the Glazer family has taken the club off the marked as they await the club's valuation to grow around £7bn-£10bn in 2025. That is when the family will put the club back on sale.

Former Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the front runners to buy the club from the Glazers but according to the media reports they have not not come close to offering the amount that the US-based family expects for the sale of the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans have been displaying banners in protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club during the team's matches. They held up the protest banners at Old Trafford during Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forrest last month.