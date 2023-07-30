Manchester United set to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund in a £70 million deal

Hojlund is widely perceived to be a strong forward who can don the role of an out-and-out No. 9 to perfection. He will most probably be leading the attack for United whilst being flanked by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony on either side.

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Serie A outfit Atalanta to sign Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund for a fee of £70 million including add-ons.

“Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta. Package will be around €70m with add-ons, and clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Højlund agreed a 5-year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United,” transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano tweeted late on Saturday.

Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta 🚨🔴🇩🇰 #MUFCPackage will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours.Højlund agreed 5 year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/MVN0ubeH7O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

Hojlund started his youth career in Copenhagen in his native country before switching to Sturm Graz in Austria. The 20-year-old then moved to Atalanta ahead of the 2022-23 season and scored nine goals in 32 appearances in the Italian top-tier.

Earlier this year, he notched a hat-trick in Denmark’s 3-1 win over Finland in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. He has netted six times in an equal number of appearances on the international stage.

United have been in desperate need of a striker ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo late last year. Rashford had a fairly impressive season playing up top for most of the campaign. He scored 17 times and secured five assists in the Premier League.

However, a long season coupled with multiple competitions in the offing means that the club requires greater depth in the attacking department. United has acquired ex-Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and former Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in this transfer window so far.