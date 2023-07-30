Manchester United set to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund in a £70 million deal

2 Min Read
Hojlund is widely perceived to be a strong forward who can don the role of an out-and-out No. 9 to perfection. He will most probably be leading the attack for United whilst being flanked by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony on either side.
Manchester United has reached an agreement with Serie A outfit Atalanta to sign Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund for a fee of £70 million including add-ons.
“Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta. Package will be around €70m with add-ons, and clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Højlund agreed a 5-year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United,” transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano tweeted late on Saturday.
Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta 🚨🔴🇩🇰 #MUFCPackage will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours.Højlund agreed 5 year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/MVN0ubeH7O— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023
Hojlund started his youth career in Copenhagen in his native country before switching to Sturm Graz in Austria. The 20-year-old then moved to Atalanta ahead of the 2022-23 season and scored nine goals in 32 appearances in the Italian top-tier.
Earlier this year, he notched a hat-trick in Denmark’s 3-1 win over Finland in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. He has netted six times in an equal number of appearances on the international stage.
Hojlund is widely perceived to be a strong forward who can don the role of an out-and-out No. 9 to perfection. He will most probably be leading the attack for United whilst being flanked by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony on either side.
Also Read:
United have been in desperate need of a striker ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo late last year. Rashford had a fairly impressive season playing up top for most of the campaign. He scored 17 times and secured five assists in the Premier League.
However, a long season coupled with multiple competitions in the offing means that the club requires greater depth in the attacking department. United has acquired ex-Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and former Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in this transfer window so far.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change
Jul 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management
Jul 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan
Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks
Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read