Manchester United owners meet PSG president to push Sheikh Jasim to increase final bid price to £6bn

Sheikh Jasim contacted Al-Khelaifi to discuss his latest bid in this entire takeover saga. Sheikh Jasim’s bid provides for setting up of a separate fund for the redevelopment of Old Trafford and the club’s official training ground. It will also take care of the club’s debt worth nearly £1bn. Meanwhile, the competing bid from Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives a higher valuation of United. It even gives the Glazer an opportunity to hold on to their 20 per cent stake in the football club.

The Glazer family met Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to request him to ask Sheikh Jasim to increase his bid for the takeover of Manchester United FC.

Sheikh Jasim has put in a final bid of £5bn last week whereas the Glazers are demanding £6bn to cede control over the club. Al-Khelaifi is playing an advisory role in the Qatari royal’s attempt to acquire Manchester United, Sky Sports News reports

As things stand right now, the PSG owner has been asked for advice from both the sides. However, there are no suggestions of him acquiring control of the club. Sheikh Jasim had gotten in touch with Al-Khelaifi the first time they thought of getting into this entire deal as well.

In addition to being the president of PSG, Al-Khalaifi is also a member of the UEFA Executive Committee and the chairman of the European Club Association. He is also the president of the Qatar Sports Investment, which is the sporting investment arm of the sovereign wealth fund of the middle-eastern country.

Further, his involvement sparked suggestions of Sheikh Jasim’s bid actually being a takeover attempt by the Qatari state considering the involvement of the their sovereign wealth fund.