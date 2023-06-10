Manchester United owners meet PSG president to push Sheikh Jasim to increase final bid price to £6bn

By Tarkesh Jha

Sheikh Jasim contacted Al-Khelaifi to discuss his latest bid in this entire takeover saga. Sheikh Jasim’s bid provides for setting up of a separate fund for the redevelopment of Old Trafford and the club’s official training ground. It will also take care of the club’s debt worth nearly £1bn. Meanwhile, the competing bid from Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives a higher valuation of United. It even gives the Glazer an opportunity to hold on to their 20 per cent stake in the football club.

The Glazer family met Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to request him to ask Sheikh Jasim to increase his bid for the takeover of Manchester United FC.

Sheikh Jasim has put in a final bid of £5bn last week whereas the Glazers are demanding £6bn to cede control over the club. Al-Khelaifi is playing an advisory role in the Qatari royal’s attempt to acquire Manchester United, Sky Sports News reports Also Read: Promotion Playoffs Final: Levante UD, Deportivo Alavés to battle for the final spot in LaLiga Santander Even Sheikh Jasim contacted Al-Khelaifi to discuss his latest bid in this entire takeover saga. Sheikh Jasim’s bid provides for setting up of a separate fund for the redevelopment of Old Trafford and the club’s official training ground. It will also take care of the club’s debt worth nearly £1bn. Meanwhile, the competing bid from Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives a higher valuation of United. It even gives the Glazer an opportunity to hold on to their 20 per cent stake in the football club.