Manchester United break transfer deadlock, set to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount for £60m: Report

Mount will add some remarkable attacking depth to United’s squad. He can play in a central attacking midfield role, which will bring in some much-needed competition to Bruno Fernandes’ spot in the starting XI. Regardless, Mount can play in a free-flowing capacity as well, which will fit in the way Ten Hag sets up his frontline. The England international is set to become United’s first signing of the summer.

Manchester United FC are set to sign Chelsea FC attacking midfielder Mason Mount for an initial fee of £55m, plus £5m in add-ons on a five-year contract. United made multiple unsuccessful attempts to secure Mount, with the Blues turning down three bids for the player by their Premier League rivals.

The London-based club were looking forward to continuing their association with the 24-year-old. However, the two parties were unable to come to a common ground and hence the transfer has been finalised considering that his contract rounds off next year. Mount is a Chelsea academy graduate, having joined the club’s ranks as an eight-year-old.

Mount’s record at Chelsea

Mount has a fairly impressive record in the Premier League over a span of four full seasons. He has made 129 appearances and notched 27 goals along with 22 assists since 2019/20.

In the previous campaign, i.e. 2022/23, Mount could strike only three goals in 24 games, and that perhaps has a role to play in Chelsea being willing of letting go of one of the most prominent domestic stars in their roster. In the meantime, Mount has scored thrice in 35 matches in the UEFA Champions League. He started in the team’s victory in the final in the continental championship in 2021 against Manchester City FC in Porto.

How will he fit in United’s plans?

