Premier League Live Updates: Manchester United, Arsenal lead after early scare against minnows

FULHAM EQUALISE!
Arsenal's joy is short-lived as Joao Palhinha scores in the 87th minute to neutralise Nketiah's effort. Arsenal's lead is cut short.
ALERT: Arsenal rings in changes - bring in Jorginho, Zinchenko, and Vieira to hold on to their lead against Fulham.
Video: Bruno makes no mistakes from 12 yards out.
BRUNO SCORES!
Fernandes steps up to take a spot-kick in the 76th minute before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to help United attain a lead finally.
Bukayo Saka converts a spot-kick in the 70th minute before substitute Eddie Nketiah notches a goal two minutes later to help the Gunners gain a lead in this tightly-contested encounter.
ARSENAL STRIKES BACK! TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES!
BIRD'S EYE VIEW!
Video: Right place at the right time - Casemiro taps in to equalise for United.
Some respite for Manchester United!
CASEMIRO COMES IN CLUTCH!
Brazilian midfielder scores in the 52nd minute to help United level the scores with Nottingham Forest! STAR!
BIG CHANGES: Manchester United brings in Victor Lindelof for Raphael Varane in the second-half. Arteta substitutes Trossard with Eddie Nketiah.
Unique record on the cards for Nottingham Forest star
Peeking into Arsenal's defensive woes...
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana draws criticism for the two goals he and the team conceded in the first four minutes of the game
Worries for Ten Hag and Arteta? Both Arsenal and Manchester United have failed to equalise at the brink of half-time. An interesting second-half awaits the two under-pressure teams.