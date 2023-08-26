CNBC TV18
Premier League Live Updates: Manchester United, Arsenal lead after early scare against minnows
By Tarkesh Jha   Aug 26, 2023 9:08 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Premier League Live: Manchester United and Arsenal concede early goals in lower-ranked opponents.

FULHAM EQUALISE! 

Arsenal's joy is short-lived as Joao Palhinha scores in the 87th minute to neutralise Nketiah's effort. Arsenal's lead is cut short. 

Aug 26, 2023 9:21 PM

ALERT: Arsenal rings in changes - bring in Jorginho, Zinchenko, and Vieira to hold on to their lead against Fulham. 

Aug 26, 2023 9:14 PM

Video: Bruno makes no mistakes from 12 yards out. 

Aug 26, 2023 9:08 PM

BRUNO SCORES!

Fernandes steps up to take a spot-kick in the 76th minute before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to help United attain a lead finally. 

Aug 26, 2023 9:07 PM

Bukayo Saka converts a spot-kick in the 70th minute before substitute Eddie Nketiah notches a goal two minutes later to help the Gunners gain a lead in this tightly-contested encounter. 

Aug 26, 2023 9:05 PM

ARSENAL STRIKES BACK! TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES! 

Aug 26, 2023 9:04 PM

BIRD'S EYE VIEW!

Aug 26, 2023 9:00 PM

Video: Right place at the right time - Casemiro taps in to equalise for United.

Aug 26, 2023 8:57 PM

Some respite for Manchester United!

Aug 26, 2023 8:51 PM

CASEMIRO COMES IN CLUTCH! 

Brazilian midfielder scores in the 52nd minute to help United level the scores with Nottingham Forest! STAR! 

Aug 26, 2023 8:43 PM

BIG CHANGES: Manchester United brings in Victor Lindelof for Raphael Varane in the second-half. Arteta substitutes Trossard with Eddie Nketiah. 

Aug 26, 2023 8:40 PM

Unique record on the cards for Nottingham Forest star

Aug 26, 2023 8:35 PM

Peeking into Arsenal's defensive woes...

Aug 26, 2023 8:27 PM

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana draws criticism for the two goals he and the team conceded in the first four minutes of the game

Aug 26, 2023 8:20 PM

Worries for Ten Hag and Arteta? Both Arsenal and Manchester United have failed to equalise at the brink of half-time. An interesting second-half awaits the two under-pressure teams. 

Aug 26, 2023 8:14 PM
