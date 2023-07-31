CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsManchester United announces 10 year extension to its partnership with Adidas

Manchester United announces 10-year extension to its partnership with Adidas

Manchester United announces 10-year extension to its partnership with Adidas
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJul 31, 2023 10:13:04 PM IST (Published)

The deal for the club's single biggest source of revenue provides stability at a time when it is up for sale, with United's American ownership weighing up offers from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and English businessman Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United announced a 10-year extension to its partnership with Adidas that the English club said will be worth more than $1 billion.

United's deal with the German sportswear brand as its official uniform supplier runs to 2035 and "has a minimum cash guarantee of 900 million pounds (USD 1.15 billion), subject to certain adjustments," the team said, making it the most lucrative in Premier League history.
"It is very natural for us to continue our cooperation," Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said. "We will combine tradition and innovation to please both the players and the fans." "We look forward to continuing our partnership with one of the most iconic clubs in football."
The deal for the club's single biggest source of revenue provides stability at a time when it is up for sale, with United's American ownership weighing up offers from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and English businessman Jim Ratcliffe.
Adidas supplied United's uniform from 1980-1992 and the partnership started again at the beginning of the 2015-16 season.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Manchester United

Recommended Articles

View All
Aadhaar may become must for registering births and deaths in India, here are the other details of the Bill

Aadhaar may become must for registering births and deaths in India, here are the other details of the Bill

Jul 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Jul 31, 2023 IST8 Min Read

Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies

Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies

Jul 31, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message

Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message

Jul 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X