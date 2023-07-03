Manchester City set to make this Croat centre-back the most expensive defender of all-time

Manchester City are ready to break the bank and pay a world-record £86 million for the prodigious centre-back. Gvardiol will become the most expensive defender in the history of football if this move does materialise.

Manchester City are set to bolster their treble-winning squad further by roping in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvordiol. The 21-year-old centre-back has already informed the German club of his desire to seek greener pastures under Pep Guardiola’s watch in City.

Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl confirmed, “Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City. We are in talks with Manchester. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment,” as reported by Reuters.

Who is Josko Gvardiol?

The Croat is capable of playing across the backline. He primarily plays through the heart of the defensive setup, i.e. at the centre. However, he can also be switched to the left-back slot and that is the kind of versatility that could attract the City think-tank.

He represented Leipzig in 30 games in the Bundesliga last season, which included 24 starts. Gvardiol recorded 0.8 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 2.3 clearances on average per game. He played all seven games for Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The defender locked in figures of 1.3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, and an impressive 5.3 clearances in every game. In the Bundesliga, his passing accuracy stood at 89.3 percent whereas it was slightly better at 89.9 percent in the World Cup. Guardiola has been the pioneer of playing defenders who are comfortable with the ball at their feet and Gvardiol passes the smell test in that regard.

Further, he has been incredibly disciplined on the defensive front, as he got booked with a yellow card only twice in the Bundesliga last year.

How much will Manchester City pay for Josko Gvardiol?