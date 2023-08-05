Manchester City confirm Josko Gvordiol signing ahead of the Premier League season

The Croat is capable of playing across the backline. He primarily plays through the heart of the defensive setup, i.e. at the centre. However, he can also be switched to the left-back slot and that is the kind of versatility that could attract the City think-tank.

Manchester City have signed centre-back Josko Gvordiol from RB Leipzig on a five-year-deal, the club announced on Saturday. Gvordiol, 21, joins City on a reported world-record fee for a defender, ranging around £86 million.

“I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me,” Gvardiol said upon signing up with the incumbent UEFA Champions League winners.

He added, “Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has. To be joining City is something very special for me and my family.”

Who is Josko Gvardiol?

The Croat is capable of playing across the backline. He primarily plays through the heart of the defensive setup, i.e. at the centre. However, he can also be switched to the left-back slot and that is the kind of versatility that could attract the City think-tank.

He represented Leipzig in 30 games in the Bundesliga last season, which included 24 starts. Gvardiol recorded 0.8 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 2.3 clearances on average per game. He played all seven games for Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The defender locked in figures of 1.3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, and an impressive 5.3 clearances in every game. In the Bundesliga, his passing accuracy stood at 89.3 percent whereas it was slightly better at 89.9 percent in the World Cup. Guardiola has been the pioneer of playing defenders who are comfortable with the ball at their feet and Gvardiol passes the smell test in that regard.