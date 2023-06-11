CNBC TV18
Manchester City secures first-ever Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan
By Anand Singha  Jun 11, 2023 9:03:53 AM IST (Published)

Manchester City wins Champions League for the first time, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in final to complete treble.

In a historic moment for Manchester City and their passionate fan base, the club secured their first-ever Champions League title by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in a thrilling final on Sunday, June 11. The victory not only marked a remarkable achievement for the team but also completed a rare treble, with City having already clinched the Premier League and FA Cup earlier in the season.

Expectations were high for Manchester City as they entered the final, but Inter Milan proved to be formidable opponents, employing a defensive strategy that stifled City's attacking prowess. The tension grew throughout the match, with neither side managing to break the deadlock in the first half.
It wasn't until the 68th minute that the decisive moment arrived. Spanish midfielder Rodri, who had been a consistent presence for City throughout the season, found the back of the net with a precise finish. The eruption of joy from the City players and fans in the Ataturk Stadium was palpable, knowing that their long-awaited dream was within reach.
