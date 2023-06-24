Major talking points from India’s ODI squad for West Indies tour

This will be an instrumental series from India’s perspective given that the only major assignment post this will be the Asia Cup before the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup commences in India in October this year.

The four-man Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee for the men’s team announced a 17-member squad for India’s three-match One Day International (ODI) series in the Caribbean that will begin on July 27. This will be an instrumental series from India’s perspective given that the only major assignment post this will be the Asia Cup before the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup commences in India in October this year.

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

Here are some of the major talking points from the ODI squad announcement:

The resting of Mohammed Shami

The Press Trust of India (PTI) had reported earlier this month that pace bowling spearhead Mohammed Shami will be rested from the tour of the Caribbean. It might appear to be slightly surprising, given that the Indian team anyway is undergoing a month-long break between the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the initiation of the West Indies tour.

Shami played the entire length of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and was the Purple Cap winner with 28 wickets to his name. He didn’t perform to the best of his abilities in the WTC summit clash but Shami is a bowler who relies a lot on rhythm and hence playing him in the West Indies tour might have helped him get in the groove gradually ahead of the World Cup.

The Return of Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has finally gotten a call-up and it looks likely that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener might get a place in the playing XI this time around, considering the absence of KL Rahul, who has been playing as a wicket-keeper in the 50-over cricket this year.

India is in any way in need of an aggressor in the middle-order and Samson appears to be a viable alternative for the number five spot, as he averages 66 at a strike rate of 104.76 in 11 ODIs so far. Samson struck 362 runs in 14 games at an average of slightly above 30 with a strike rate of 153.39 in IPL 2023 and he will hope to translate that form in the international arena provided that he gets a chance to do the same.

Surprises in the pace attack

Adding to Shami’s absence, there are quite a few surprises in the Indian fast-bowling unit just months ahead of the World Cup. Mohammed Siraj will most certainly lead the pace attack and Umran Malik might go in as the second-choice fast bowler.

Malik has had a fairly decent run in his short ODI career so far, having taken 13 wickets at an arguably high economy rate of 6.45 in eight ODIs. He blew hot and cold in the IPL and hence the larger audience cannot really gauge what his current form looks like. Moreover, Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar has found a spot in the ODI roster.

Mukesh has shown incredible consistency and ticks the basic boxes well, but one wonders if he has the X-factor or incisiveness to make an impact in white-ball cricket straightaway. Further, the team has gone ahead with Jaydev Unadkat to perhaps fill the left-arm pacer vacuum.

That is despite them having groomed Arshdeep Singh in limited-overs cricket over the last year or so. Unadkat has been stellar in domestic red-ball cricket lately but he is prone to conceding plenty of runs in white-ball cricket. One needs to keep a close watch on how this experiment unfolds for the team over the course of the coming series.