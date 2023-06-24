CNBC TV18
Major talking points from India’s ODI squad for West Indies tour
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 24, 2023 8:17:19 PM IST (Published)

This will be an instrumental series from India’s perspective given that the only major assignment post this will be the Asia Cup before the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup commences in India in October this year.

The four-man Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee for the men’s team announced a 17-member squad for India’s three-match One Day International (ODI) series in the Caribbean that will begin on July 27. This will be an instrumental series from India’s perspective given that the only major assignment post this will be the Asia Cup before the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup commences in India in October this year.

Following is India’s squad for the ODI series
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
