Major League Cricket: Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 137 leads MI New York to inaugural season title

MI New York chased down a total of 184 in just 16 overs in the final to win by six wickets with captain Nicholas Pooran leading from the front with an unbeaten hundred.

MI New York put on a series of captivating performances to win the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. On the day of the final, when the men in blue and gold put on a supreme show to clinch the title, team owner Nita M Ambani was pitch side, passionately behind the team, as always. Major League Cricket is United States' T20 cricket league. Its inaugural season was held from 13 July with MI New York beating Seattle Orcas in a pulsating final today.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Nita Ambani described the atmosphere for the final as ‘unbelievable and really exciting.’ She also hailed the impact of the tournament that has seen some of the best players in the world in action.

The fireworks had nothing on Nicky P tonight, NOTHING! 🎇The moment we became the first #MajorLeagueCricket champions. 🏆💙 #OneFamily #MINewYork pic.twitter.com/8bXE7Aq3V4 — MI New York (@MINYCricket) July 31, 2023 "Just look at the atmosphere here. It looks like a festival of cricket. I think MLC is a momentous step in the development of cricket in this region. Sport can be a bedrock of society and especially in the U.S. it's a big part of the culture. So, for us to join hands with MLC and play our role in the growth and development of cricket in this region is fantastic. I'm enjoying every moment of it."

Mumbai Indians is now a truly global franchise with a presence across two genders, three continents, four countries and five leagues. Speaking about the vision behind the same, Ambani said, “It’s been wonderful to see the growth of cricket around the world and especially MI going to the UAE, South Africa and now here in the US. We also have a women’s team which I am very, very proud of. It was so wonderful to see these young girls coming from such diverse backgrounds coming and playing together as a team. It was very heart-warming.”

Nicky P: "I want to thank all the fans that came out in the stadium & supported us. #MajorLeagueCricket is definitely a success." 💙#OneFamily #MINewYork — MI New York (@MINYCricket) July 31, 2023

Ambani also hoped that the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be a game-changer. “I’m a big supporter of girls in sports and I hope we can take it forward in every sport possible,” she said. Ambani also spoke about MI’s unique #OneFamily concept and what it signifies.

“We believe that we are a family at MI and that is our ethos. It comprises not just the players and support staff but also all our fans who have contributed so much to making MI a global brand. I think one of the most important initiatives for us is Education and Sports For All. The initiative has supported 22 million children from India who come from underprivileged backgrounds. So we are very proud to call all of them One Family, MI family.”

Ambani also spoke about how Mumbai Indians have been a nursery of talent over the years. “At Mumbai Indians, we pride ourselves on discovering and nurturing young talent – Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah. We hope to do this not just in India but around the world.”

