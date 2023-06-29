Magnus Carlsen beats Viswanathan Anand to take SG Alpine Warriors at the top of the Global Chess League standings

Five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen over came five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand when the two Grand Masters faced off on Day 7 of the on-going Global Chess League.

The two Grand Masters played out a a historic endgame as Carlsen's win took his team, SG Alpine Warriors, at the top of the league standings. The outcome meant that Anand's Ganges Grandmasters were pushed to the second place.

According to chessbase.com "The rematch between two of the greatest was arguably the game of the tournament so far."

Carlsen and Anand faced each other for the second time. In their earlier match in the Global Chess League, Ganges Grandmasters came out victorious, 11 to 6. With the colour of pieces switching, the Ganges Grandmasters now had the first move initiative.

This match was crucial for both teams. While the team of Ganges Grandmasters has dominated the top in this event so far, SG Alpine Warriors are within reach of the first place. “For both teams, this match is like a semi-final – whichever team wins they have great chances to reach the final,” a well-informed source from the SG Alpine Warriors said.

For a long time in the round, neither side had the upper hand. The first to make a breakthrough was Ganges’ Richard Rapport. In the Italian game, Gukesh D allowed Rapport to take more space and orchestrate an attack on the black king from which there was no escape. With another game ending in a draw – between Arjun Erigaisi and Leinier Dominguez – the Ganges Grandmasters took the lead.

The next game to finish was between Hou Yifan – the top-rate woman player and former women’s World Champion – who defeated the 8-time American Women’s Champion, Irina Krush. In a tense position, Krush made a blunder allowing White to easily mate her king.

A glimmer of hope for SG Alpine Warriors came from Praggnanandhaa – so far the most successful player in the tournament – who proved his value again, defeating Andrey Esipenko as Black.

As Elisabeth Paehtz ended in a drawn position with Bella Khotenashvili, everything depended on the outcome of the game between Carlsen and Anand.

An epic game between two former World Champions

In their first encounter in round two, Carlsen beat Anand as White. Now, it was Anand’s chance to take the initiative and win. Vishy Anand and Magnus Carlsen played one of the most exciting games ever in chess, ending in an astonishing endgame.

Following the French defence, a sharp position developed on the board. In positional re-adjusting, both were pushing, creating traps for each other. Carlsen was gradually gaining ground but Anand was holding. Following a decision to trade his bishop for a knight, White was lost. But it wasn’t over and – with seconds on the clock – Carlsen had to calculate the complicated path to victory which saw White promoting his pawn to a queen twice! In the end, Anand thought he found a way to a stalemate but instead of promoting a queen, Carlsen took out a knight – an unusual choice by all standards – but just what was needed for victory.

Magnus’ spectacular victory over Anand, securing a victory for SG Alpine Warriors with a score of 10:8.

After the game Carlsen shared his thoughts: “Well, I did not know the score, but judging from what I’d seen before I thought I had to win, I had to keep the game going and I didn’t think there was any risk, I thought – let’s keep going and continue this fight”.

“It’s looking pretty good now, it’s pretty massive, we’ve got to keep it going, we’ve played with five blacks in a row, won four of them. But now mentality changes – since we need to win with white and a draw won’t be enough… It’s not going to be easy for sure – it’s a hell of a ride, every match comes down to the wire. So far we’ve come out on top and hopefully continue”, Carlsen said.

Vishy Anand also gave his reaction to the game: “I spoiled the endgame in the end… He’s really good at this”, said the former World Champion from India, clearly unsettled by the experience.

-- via globalchessleague.co