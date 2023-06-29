Magnus Carlsen beats Viswanathan Anand to take SG Alpine Warriors at the top of the Global Chess League standings

Five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen over came five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand when the two Grand Masters faced off on Day 7 of the on-going Global Chess League.

The two Grand Masters played out a a historic endgame as Carlsen's win took his team, SG Alpine Warriors, at the top of the league standings. The outcome meant that Anand's Ganges Grandmasters were pushed to the second place.

According to chessbase.com "The rematch between two of the greatest was arguably the game of the tournament so far."