Follow the live score and updates match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 15.
Dushmantha Chameera, right-arm fast, comes into the attack
LSG vs RR Live Updates: Jaiswal off to a quick start!
Mohsin Khan starts the over impressively with 4 dots in a row as Jaiswal can’t find the gaps in the off-side. However, the RR opener finally connects with a super drive on the 5th ball for FOUR. Mohsin then looks to respond with a short delivery but slides down leg and gets pulled for FOUR more. 8 runs come off the over.
Rajasthan Royals 8/0 after the first over.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries to end the over as this time Jaiswal pulls the shorter delivery over square leg
FOUR! Excellent shot from Jaiswal as he drives on the up to pierce the gap at cover
Mohsin Khan has the new ball in hand for the first over with Jaiswal on strike.
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk out to open the batting for Rajasthan
KL Rahul (LSG Captain): I wanted to bowl first. Looks like a nice wicket. You don't want to run away from it, you want to learn from mistakes like that. We need to turn up every game, we had that chat and everyone agreed that a game like that can happen. Karan Sharma misses out, Ravi Bishnoi comes back in.
Sanju Samson (RR Captain): We want to have a bat. That's been our strength throughout the tournament, we'd like to stick with that. Couple of changes - Jimmy Neesham comes in place of Rassie, Obed McCoy comes in for Kuldeep Sen. Feel that's the best combination to go for this game. In a tournament like IPL, you are bound to play some good games, you are bound to lose a few. It's important to keep a balanced state of mind for every player. That was the chat. Not at all (when asked if they spoke about qualifications).
LSG vs RR Playing XIs:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (WK & C), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy.
LSG vs RR Toss: Sanju Samson wins the Toss, Rajasthan Royals will bat first.
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are out in the middle for the Toss. Remember the last three games at the Brabourne Stadium have all been won by the team batting first and both captains may be eager to win the Toss and put a big score on the board.
LSG vs RR Pitch Report: Matthew Hayden in his assessment of the playing conditions at the Brabourne Stadium says, "It's an absolute belter. It has got plenty of grass, it's really hard. The outfield is lightning quick and both of these teams have to take advantage of this wicket. 180-190 is probably not going to be enough. On this wicket, the pacers will have a bit of carry, but it's an excellent wicket for batting."
LSG vs RR Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up today. Stay tuned for the Final Playing XI with the Toss coming up at 7 PM
Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma/Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan
Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.
LSG vs RR Top Fantasy League Picks: Here's a look at the top performers from both sides to shore up your Fantasy Teams
Top Batting Picks: Jos Buttler has been in scintillating form this season and leads the batting charts by a distance with 625 runs from 12 games this season. KL Rahul is the batter directly behind Buttler and the LSG captain has amassed 459 runs from 12 games.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Ravichandran Ashwin is fresh from recording his maiden IPL fifty and the RR all-rounder is making a habit of contributing with both bat and ball. Krunal Pandya had a poor outing with the bat in the last game but has 158 runs this season to go with his tally of 9 wickets.
Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal saw the Purple Cap wrestled from his grasp by Wanindu Hasaranga and the RR spinner will be keen to get back on top of the bowling charts by adding to his impressive haul of 23 wickets this season. Avesh Khan meanwhile has been in impressive form and is LSG’s leading bowler with 16 wickets from just 10 games.
LSG vs RR Live: What happened in their last IPL 2022 clash?
In their previous meeting this season, it was RR who got the better of LSG in a tight encounter. Shimron Hetmyer (59 not-out off 36 balls) scored vital runs in the middle-order to help RR post 165/6 after being invited to bat. Trent Boult (2/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/41) then bowled superbly to restrict LSG to 162/8 while Marcus Stoinis (38 not-out off 17 balls) played a blinder as he threatened to take the game away but ultimately fell short by 3 runs.
LSG vs RR Team News:
Lucknow Super Giants Team News: Lucknow handed Karan Sharma a debut in the last game but the batter failed to make an impact as he returned with just 4 runs. LSG could give him another go as they need a bit more batting firepower.
Rajasthan Royals Team News: Shimron Hetmyer missed the last game as he’s travelled back to Guyana for the birth of his child. The power-hitter is expected to be out for this game too with Rassie van der Dussen coming in to take his place.
LSG vs RR Full Squads: Here's a look at the full roster for both sides ahead of this mouth-watering clash
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen and Daryl Mitchell.