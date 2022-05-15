LSG vs RR Top Fantasy League Picks: Here's a look at the top performers from both sides to shore up your Fantasy Teams

Top Batting Picks: Jos Buttler has been in scintillating form this season and leads the batting charts by a distance with 625 runs from 12 games this season. KL Rahul is the batter directly behind Buttler and the LSG captain has amassed 459 runs from 12 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Ravichandran Ashwin is fresh from recording his maiden IPL fifty and the RR all-rounder is making a habit of contributing with both bat and ball. Krunal Pandya had a poor outing with the bat in the last game but has 158 runs this season to go with his tally of 9 wickets.

Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal saw the Purple Cap wrestled from his grasp by Wanindu Hasaranga and the RR spinner will be keen to get back on top of the bowling charts by adding to his impressive haul of 23 wickets this season. Avesh Khan meanwhile has been in impressive form and is LSG’s leading bowler with 16 wickets from just 10 games.