IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Match Updates: Faf du Plessis brings up fifty as Shahbaz walks back after being run out

IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore square off at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 19.
Faf cuts the ball to Rahul at extra cover and Shahbaz sets off too early for a rash single but is rightly sent back by Faf. Holder is quick to dislodge the bails and Shahbaz almost makes it but his bat is on the line and there's nothing behind the crease as the Umpire gives it OUT.
Shahbaz Ahmed run out (Rahul/Holder) 26 (22)
Jason Holder [2.0-0-11-1] is back into the attack.
Lucknow vs Bangalore Live: Faf goes on the attack!
Shahbaz flicks the 1st delivery through square leg for a single. Faf then waits for the ball and pulls it powerfully through midwicket for FOUR. He blocks out the 3rd ball and grabs a quick single on the 4th ball. Shahbaz drives the 5th ball to long-on for a single. Faf then launches the last ball high down the ground for a massive SIX at long-on. 13 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 130/4 after 15 overs.
SIX! Krunal tosses it up to Faf who smashes it high over the bowler's head for a maximum.
FOUR! A tad too short from Krunal and Faf clears his front foot to pull the ball through midwicket.
Krunal Pandya [3.0-0-16-1] is back into the attack.
LSG vs RCB Today’s Match: Faf brings up FIFTY!
Bishnoi starts decently as just 2 runs come off the first 3 balls. Faf then connects with a beautiful lofted shot to send the 4th ball flying over long-on for SIX. He then nudges the 5th delivery through midwicket for a single to bring up his FIFTY. Shahbaz meanwhile goes for the slogsweep but only sends it high down the ground. Bishnoi runs behind and puts in a brave dive but doesn’t get to the ball in time as they grab a single. 10 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 117/4 after 14 overs.
FIFTY up for Faf du Plessis! 50* (40)
SIX! Faf extends his front foot and lifts the full delivery from Bishnoi high over long-on.
LSG vs RCB Today’s Match: Chameera returns with a good over!
Chameera starts with a smart delivery as Faf moves across to the off-side looking for the ramp shot but the Sri Lankan follows him to draw a thick edge for a single. Shahbaz drives the 2nd ball to long-on for a run. Faf moves across to scoop the 3rd ball again but is beaten as Chameera sends it wide. Faf then mistimes the shot on the 4th ball for a single. Shahbaz nudges the 5th ball into the gap at square leg for 2 runs. He then drives the last ball to deep cover for 2 more. 7 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/4 after 13 overs.
Dushmantha Chameera [2.0-0-24-2] is back into the attack.
LSG vs RCB Today’s Match: RCB get to 100!
Shahbaz sweeps the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Faf doesn’t find the gaps on the next two balls. He then smacks the 4th delivery straight past Bishnoi for FOUR. Faf then nudges the 5th delivery through the gap at midwicket and runs hard for 2 runs. He then pushes the last ball to cover for a single to retain strike. 8 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 100/4 after 12 overs.
FOUR! Faf smacks it straight past the bowler to find the boundary at long-off.
Ravi Bishnoi [1.0-0-15-0] is back into the attack.
LSG vs RCB Today’s Match: Krunal with a tidy over!
Shahbaz blocks out the first delivery. Krunal then does well to keep the batters down to just singles off the next 5 balls. Bangalore can’t be taking any risks at this point so these two batters are carefully rebuilding at the moment. Just 5 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 92/4 after 11 overs.
Krunal Pandya [2.0-0-11-1] is back into the attack.
LSG vs RCB Today’s Match: Holder with a decent over!
Shahbaz dabs the 1st ball to third man for a quick single. Holder then sends down 2 dots to Faf who finally guides the 4th delivery to third man for a run. The next ball is wide and Holder has to reload. Shahbaz slices the 5th ball to deep point for a single. Faf meanwhile pulls the last ball through midwicket for FOUR. 8 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/4 after 10 overs.
FOUR! Holder bangs the last ball short and Faf pulls it powerfully through midwicket.
What a stunner from Holder to get rid of Maxwell
IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB: Stoinis goes for runs!
Shahbaz pulls the 1st ball behind square leg for 2 runs. He then shows good awareness to wait for the short delivery before lifting it over backward point for FOUR. Shahbaz then dabs the 3rd ball to third man for a single. Faf plays a superb drive to send the 4th ball flying past mid-off for FOUR. He then flicks the 5th ball to square leg for a single. Stoinis sends one wide down leg and has to reload. Shahbaz guides the last ball to third man for a run. 14 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 79/4 after 9 overs.
FOUR! Dominant shot from Faf as he extends his front foot to drive it powerfully past mid-off.
FOUR! Stoinis bangs it short and Shahbaz waits back before cutting it over backward point to find the ropes.
Marcus Stoinis, right-arm medium, comes into the attack.
IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB: Holder strikes in his first over!
Prabhudessai looks to guide the 1st delivery to third man but gets beaten. CAUGHT! Soft dismissal as Prabhudessai is outdone by the extra bounce and tamely sends it looping to midwicket as Krunal takes a dolly. RCB in a royal mess here as Shahbaz walks out and gets off the mark with a single on the 4th ball. Both batters grab singles off the last two balls. Just 3 runs and a wicket as Holder gets off to a great start.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 65/4 after 8 overs.
Shahbaz Ahmed, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
Prabhudessai skips out but Holder bangs it short and the RCB man only flicks it high towards short midwicket where Krunal takes a simple catch.
Prabhudessai c Krunal Pandya b Holder 10(9)
Jason Holder, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB: Poor start from Bishnoi!
Bishnoi starts with a wide outside off stump and has to reload. Both batters grab singles off the first two balls. Bishnoi then sends down 2 dots to Prabhudessai. However, he oversteps on the 4th ball resulting in a no-ball and free-hit. Prabhudessai reaches out and slams the free-hit over long-off for SIX. He then gets a dangerous edge as Bishnoi sends down a googly but they grab a single. Faf meanwhile slams the last ball through extra cover for FOUR. 15 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 62/3 after 7 overs.
FOUR! Faf smashes the last ball past extra cover and a misfield from Rahul lets it escape to the ropes.