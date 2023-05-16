LSG vs MI highlights: Moshin Khan’s restricts MI in the final over; Lucknow beat Mumbai by 5 runs

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 11:46 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

LSG vs MI highlights Updates: Both teams battle hard to secure the qualification to the playoffs as teams enter the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Live Updates

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 172/5, 20 overs 

May 16, 2023 11:34 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 148/5, 19 overs 

Naveen-ul-Haq to bowl 

18.1 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, no run

18.2 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, Six! Slower ball despatched over the ropes

18.3 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, 2 runs

18.4 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, No ball, over the waist ball, bye and goes for a boundary, free runs

18.4 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, free hit but no runs scored, good ball 

18.5 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, no run

18.6 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, Six! Straight over non striker for a maximum

May 16, 2023 11:29 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 148/5, 18 overs 

May 16, 2023 11:20 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 139/4, 17 overs 

Mohsin Khan to bowl 

16.1 - Wicket! Pull shot at deep square leg finds the fielder, Nehal Wadhera departs for 16 

Impact player Vishnu Vinod sent ahead of Cam Green

16.2 - Mohsin Khan to Vishnu, 1 run  

16.3 - Mohsin Khan to David, no run

16.4 - Mohsin Khan to David, wide

16.4 - Mohsin Khan to David, no run

16.5 - Mohsin Khan to David, 6 runs! Short ball swatted over deep mid wicket for a six    

16.6 - Mohsin Khan to David, no run 

May 16, 2023 11:13 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 131/3, 16 overs 

May 16, 2023 11:08 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 125/3, 15 overs 

Yash Thakur to bowl 

14.1 - Wicket! That's a big wicket 

14.2 - FOUR! David hits a boundary  

14.3 - Thakur to David, 1 run

14.4 - Thakur to Wadhera, no run

14.5 - Thakur to Wadhera, 1 wide 0 run    

14.6 - FOUR! What an eventful over 

May 16, 2023 11:04 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 115/2, 14 overs 

May 16, 2023 10:52 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 107/2, 13 overs 

Krunal Pandya to bowl 

12.1 - Krunal to Wadhera, no run 

12.2 - Krunal to Wadhera, no run  

12.3 - Krunal to Wadhera, no run 

12.4 - Krunal to Wadhera, 1 run 

12.5 - Krunal to Suryakumar, 0 run   

12.6 - Krunal to Suryakumar, 0 run 

May 16, 2023 10:47 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 106/2, 12 overs 

May 16, 2023 10:45 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 103/1, 11 overs 

Krunal Pandya to bowl 

10.1 - FOUR! Ishan hits a boundary 

10.2 - Krunal to Ishan, no run  

10.3 - FOUR! Thats back to back shots from Ishan

10.4 - Krunal to Ishan, 1 run   

10.5 - Krunal to Suryakumar, 1 run   

10.6 - Krunal to Ishan, 1 run

May 16, 2023 10:44 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 74/0, 8 overs

May 16, 2023 10:23 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 38/0, 4 overs 

 Yash Thakur to bowl 

3.1 - Rohit Sharma hits a massive six 

3.2 - Thakur to Rohit Sharma, no run  

3.3 - Thakur to Rohit Sharma, no run 

3.4 - Thakur to Rohit Sharma, 1 run   

3.5 - Thakur to Ishan, 2 runs     

3.6 - Thakur to Ishan, 1 wide 1 run 

May 16, 2023 10:16 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 27/0, 3 overs

May 16, 2023 9:56 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 7/0, 1 over 

Krunal Pandya to bowl 

0.1 - Krunal to Ishan, no run 

0.2 - FOUR! Ishan hits first boundary 

0.3 - Krunal to Ishan, no run

0.4 - Krunal to Ishan, 1 run  

0.5 - Krunal to Rohit Sharma, 1 run  

0.6 - Krunal to Ishan, 1 run  

May 16, 2023 9:49 PM

LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 177/3, 20 overs 

May 16, 2023 9:33 PM