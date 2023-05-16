LSG vs MI highlights: Moshin Khan’s restricts MI in the final over; Lucknow beat Mumbai by 5 runs

LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 172/5, 20 overs
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 148/5, 19 overs
Naveen-ul-Haq to bowl
18.1 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, no run
18.2 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, Six! Slower ball despatched over the ropes
18.3 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, 2 runs
18.4 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, No ball, over the waist ball, bye and goes for a boundary, free runs
18.4 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, free hit but no runs scored, good ball
18.5 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, no run
18.6 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David, Six! Straight over non striker for a maximum
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 148/5, 18 overs
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 139/4, 17 overs
Mohsin Khan to bowl
16.1 - Wicket! Pull shot at deep square leg finds the fielder, Nehal Wadhera departs for 16
Impact player Vishnu Vinod sent ahead of Cam Green
16.2 - Mohsin Khan to Vishnu, 1 run
16.3 - Mohsin Khan to David, no run
16.4 - Mohsin Khan to David, wide
16.4 - Mohsin Khan to David, no run
16.5 - Mohsin Khan to David, 6 runs! Short ball swatted over deep mid wicket for a six
16.6 - Mohsin Khan to David, no run
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 131/3, 16 overs
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 125/3, 15 overs
Yash Thakur to bowl
14.1 - Wicket! That's a big wicket
14.2 - FOUR! David hits a boundary
14.3 - Thakur to David, 1 run
14.4 - Thakur to Wadhera, no run
14.5 - Thakur to Wadhera, 1 wide 0 run
14.6 - FOUR! What an eventful over
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 115/2, 14 overs
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 107/2, 13 overs
Krunal Pandya to bowl
12.1 - Krunal to Wadhera, no run
12.2 - Krunal to Wadhera, no run
12.3 - Krunal to Wadhera, no run
12.4 - Krunal to Wadhera, 1 run
12.5 - Krunal to Suryakumar, 0 run
12.6 - Krunal to Suryakumar, 0 run
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 106/2, 12 overs
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 103/1, 11 overs
Krunal Pandya to bowl
10.1 - FOUR! Ishan hits a boundary
10.2 - Krunal to Ishan, no run
10.3 - FOUR! Thats back to back shots from Ishan
10.4 - Krunal to Ishan, 1 run
10.5 - Krunal to Suryakumar, 1 run
10.6 - Krunal to Ishan, 1 run
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 74/0, 8 overs
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 38/0, 4 overs
Yash Thakur to bowl
3.1 - Rohit Sharma hits a massive six
3.2 - Thakur to Rohit Sharma, no run
3.3 - Thakur to Rohit Sharma, no run
3.4 - Thakur to Rohit Sharma, 1 run
3.5 - Thakur to Ishan, 2 runs
3.6 - Thakur to Ishan, 1 wide 1 run
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 27/0, 3 overs
LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians 7/0, 1 over
Krunal Pandya to bowl
0.1 - Krunal to Ishan, no run
0.2 - FOUR! Ishan hits first boundary
0.3 - Krunal to Ishan, no run
0.4 - Krunal to Ishan, 1 run
0.5 - Krunal to Rohit Sharma, 1 run
0.6 - Krunal to Ishan, 1 run
LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 177/3, 20 overs