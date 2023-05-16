LSG vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians take three wickets in powerplay

LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 86/3, 12 overs
LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 68/3, 10 overs
Akash Madhwal to bowl
9.1 - Akash Madhwal to Krunal, no run
9.2 - Akash Madhwal to Krunal, 1 run
9.3 - Akash Madhwal to Stoinis, 1 run
9.4 - Akash Madhwal to Krunal, 2 runs
9.5 - Akash Madhwal to Krunal, no run
9.6 - Akash Madhwal to Krunal, 1 run
LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 63/3, 9 overs
LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 50/3, 8 overs
Hrithik Shokeen to bowl
7.1 - Hrithik Shokeen to Stoinis, 1 run
7.2 - Hrithik Shokeen to Krunal, 1 leg bye
7.3 - SIX! Hits it over wide long on
7.4 - Hrithik Shokeen to Stoinis, 1 run
7.5 - Hrithik Shokeen to Krunal, 2 runs
7.6 - Hrithik Shokeen to Krunal, 1 run
LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 38/3, 7 overs
LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 23/2, 4 over
LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 17/2, 3 over
Jason Behrendorff to bowl
2.1 - WICKET! Deepak Hooda gets caught by David, goes at 5
2.2 - WICKET! Prerak Mankad goes for duck
2.3 - Jason Behrendorff to Krunal, 3 runs
2.4 - Jason Behrendorff to de Kock, 0 run
2.5 - Jason Behrendorff to de Kock, 1 leg bye
2.6 - Jason Behrendorff to Krunal, 1 run
LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 12/0, 2 over
LSG vs MI Live: Lucknow Super Giants 3/0, 1 over
Jason Behrendorff to bowl
0.1 - Jason Behrendorff to Hooda, no run
0.2 - Jason Behrendorff to Hooda, 1 run
0.3 - Jason Behrendorff to de Kock, no run
0.4 - Jason Behrendorff to de Kock, 1 run
0.5 - Jason Behrendorff to Hooda, 1 run
0.6 - Jason Behrendorff to de Kock, no run
LSG vs MI Live: TOSS TIME!
Rohit Sharma wins the toss
Caribbean superstar Nicholas Pooran powered Lucknow to an impactful victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav’s ton helped MI get beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on Friday. The teams might not look to tweak around a lot with their respective playing XIs.
Mumbai might look to unleash the duo of Kumar Kartikeya and Piyush Chawla together whereas Lucknow will be gunning on Amit Mishra, Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi to do the job with the ball.
LSG are arguably falling a bit short in their pace department, courtesy an injury to their express fast bowler Mark Wood. However, the conditions on the track in Lucknow are such that bowlers who take pace off the balls will stand to benefit immensely and LSG can make do with their existing issues accordingly.
Predicted Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra
Impact Player: Ayush Badoni
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla
Impact Player: Raghav Goyal
Key Player to Watch Out
Krunal Pandya (Lucknow Super Giants)
Krunal Pandya will be leading LSG against the franchise that shot him to stardom for the first time this season. He picked two wickets for 24 runs in Lucknow’s win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game (LSG) and will be looking to spin a web around the MI middle-order in the upcoming match as well.
Nehal Wadhera (Mumbai Indians)
Nehal Wadhera has hit the ground running straightaway for MI this year, having slammed 198 runs at a strike rate of 151.15 with two half-centuries to his name. Being a domestic player, his role and responsibility enhances on a typically slow and sluggish surface. Wadhera will be tasked with holding that middle-order together in case of a top-order collapse.
Points Table Current Status
Lucknow Super Giants – Points 13 – W-L-NR-L-W
Mumbai Indians – Points 14 – W-W-L-W-W
Predicted Winning Team
LSG have managed to build a side around their strengths and they have shown a tendency to properly exploit the pitch conditions at Ekana. MI have a lot of power hitters in their ranks and they can possibly stumble upon coming across a track that is wearing down gradually. One can hunch on LSG to takeaway two points from this contest.
Pitch Report
The average first innings batting score in nine T20Is in this ground is 151. But, trend from this season suggests that a lower-scoring encounter could be on the cards on Tuesday.
Where to Watch
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. The digital audience can watch the game on the JioCinema application simultaneously.