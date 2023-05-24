English
IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first

By Prakhar Sachdeo   May 24, 2023 7:22 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator match played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Updates

Krunal Pandya to bowl his second over.

May 24, 2023 7:37 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE: Mumbai Indians 13/0 after 2 overs. (Rohit Sharma 0, Ishan Kishan 13)

Eight runs from the over. Krishnappa Gowtham bowled four dots but Ishan Kishan worked the last two deliveries of the over for back-to-back fours to make it a good over for the Mumbai Indians.

May 24, 2023 7:37 PM

Krishnappa Gowtham to bowl.

May 24, 2023 7:34 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE: Mumbai Indians 5/0 after 1 over. (Rohit Sharma 0, Ishan Kishan 5)

Just five runs from Krunal Pandya's first over. Ishan Kishan cut the first delivery for a four and then pushed the second ball to mid-off for a single. Rohit Sharma then played out four straight dot balls.

May 24, 2023 7:34 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

LSG captain Krunal Pandya to bowl the first over of the match. Taking first strike for Mumbai Indians is Ishan Kishan.

May 24, 2023 7:31 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

Right then, it is match time! The two umpires make their way to the middle. LSG players form a huddle. After a quick team chat, Krunal Pandya leads the LSG players onto the field. And out walk Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to open the innings for MI.

May 24, 2023 7:29 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

May 24, 2023 7:17 PM


IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

Krunal Pandya: It has been an up and down season, but we have fought and never gave up. We have match winners, it's a team effort from us, that's a really good sign. We have covered all bases, just need to execute our skills. We would have batted first as well, but now we have to play some good cricket.

May 24, 2023 7:09 PM


IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

Rohit Sharma: We are going to bat first. Typical Chennai wicket, looks good at the moment, don't know how much wear and tear will happen. Back in Mumbai we want to chase, this ground here with a longer boundary, it's better to put up a score. The boys are upbeat about it, we have qualified and we are here. There have been ups and downs, but we have learnt a lot, and learnt what we can do as a team. We are ready for this game. We have one change, Karikeya is out, Shokeen is in.

May 24, 2023 7:05 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

Toss

MI captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first.

May 24, 2023 7:03 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

MI's road to Eliminator

loss vs RCB by 8 wickets, loss vs CSK by 7 wickets, win vs DC by 5 wickets, win vs KKR by 5 wickets, win vs SRH by 14 runs, loss vs PBKS by 13 runs, loss vs GT by 55 runs, win vs RR by 6 wickets, loss vs CSK by 6 wickets,win vs RCB by 6 wickets, win vs GT 27 runs, loss vs LSG by 5 runs, win vs SRH by 8 wikets.

May 24, 2023 6:51 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

LSG's road to Eliminator

win vs DC by 50 runs, loss vs CSK by 12 runs, win vs SRH by 5 wickets, win vs RCB by 1 wicket, loss vs PBKS by 2 runs, win vs RR by 10 runs, loss vs GT by 7 runs, win vs PBKS by 56 runs, loss vs RCB by 18 runs, No result vs CSK, loss vs GT by 56 runs, win vs SRH by 7 wickets, win vs MI by 5 runs, win vs KKR by 1 run.

May 24, 2023 6:46 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

The winner of tonight's match will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier II day after tomorrow while it will be the end of the road in IPL 2023 for the losing side.

May 24, 2023 6:40 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

Tonight Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indiand will go toe-to-toe against each other in a hope to survive in IPL 2023. LSG finished third on the IPL 2023 points table while MI were the fourth team on the IPL 2023 points tally.

May 24, 2023 6:34 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Eliminator LIVE:

Hello and weclome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 Eliminator match to be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indias at the MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai.

May 24, 2023 6:32 PM
X