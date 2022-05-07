IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Score Updates: Rahul departs on a diamond duck as Lucknow skipper Run Out without facing a ball

Follow the live score and updates from Match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, May 7.
Tim Southee has the new ball in hand to open the bowling with de Kock on strike
Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul walk out to open the batting for Lucknow
KL Rahul (LSG Captain): We haven't played too many games here. From whatever we have seen on the TV, it has been sticky and hasn't been a high scoring venue. But it gives us a good opportunity as a batting unit to come out and put up a competitive total on the board. We have to assess the conditions and put a challenging total on the board. We have one change - Avesh comes in for Gowtham. That's what gives us confidence and that's what we want to be as a team, performing as a team and not rely on one or two players. We have had a couple of days break, the body is fresh and looking forward to going out there and giving our 100 percent.
Shreyas Iyer (KKR Captain): We will look to bowl first. Considering the wicket which looks dry and dew is not going to play a massive role on this ground. We also chased pretty well in the last game. We have got one change, unfortunately Umesh pulled his calf muscle and Harshit Rana comes in. It is really important as a captain to have a great combination right from the first game but there are so many injuries and niggles you have to keep chopping and changing, but that is part and parcel of the game. It has not been great start for us but we are coming on the back of a good win. Looking forward to have a great one here. I want to convert the starts I am getting and play to the situation rather than thinking about my form.
LSG vs KKR Playing XIs:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana
LSG vs KKR Toss: Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to field
LSG vs KKR Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up today
Kolkata Knight Riders (Predicted XI): Baba Indrajith (WK), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi.
Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmatha Chameera, Avesh Khan/K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.
LSG vs KKR Full Squads: Here's a look at the full squads for both sides today
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana