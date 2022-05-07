IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Score Updates: Rahul departs on a diamond duck as Lucknow skipper Run Out without facing a ball

Shreyas Iyer (KKR Captain): We will look to bowl first. Considering the wicket which looks dry and dew is not going to play a massive role on this ground. We also chased pretty well in the last game. We have got one change, unfortunately Umesh pulled his calf muscle and Harshit Rana comes in. It is really important as a captain to have a great combination right from the first game but there are so many injuries and niggles you have to keep chopping and changing, but that is part and parcel of the game. It has not been great start for us but we are coming on the back of a good win. Looking forward to have a great one here. I want to convert the starts I am getting and play to the situation rather than thinking about my form.