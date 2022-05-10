Follow the live score and updates from match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Tuesday, May 10.
LSG vs GT Live Score: Krunal with a tidy first over!
Krunal gives away just singles off the first two balls. Gill shuffles across on the 3rd ball but Krunal follows him with the ball forcing the batter to defend. Gill clips the 4th ball to midwicket for a single. Hardik drives the 5th ball straight past the bowler for a single. Gill mistime the cut on the last ball as he finds the man at point. Just 4 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 39/2 after 7 overs.
Krunal Pandya, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack
LSG vs GT 2022 Live: Lucknow on top in the powerplay!
Chameera starts the over with two dots on the trot to Gill. He then sends down a slower short ball and this time Gill is onto it in a flash as he pulls it through midwicket for FOUR. He then pushes the 4th ball to mid-off for a quick single. Hardik fails to take any runs off the last two balls. 5 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 35/2 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Short from Chameera and Gill is onto it in a flash as he uses the short-arm jab to send it racing through midwicket
LSG vs GT 2022 Live Updates: Instant impact from Avesh!
Gill tucks the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Poor from Wade as he shuffles across and goes for an audacious paddle but only gloves it back to the keeper. Hardik walks out and gets a thick edge on the 3rd ball which flies uppishly through gully for a single. Gill then nails the pull shot for FOUR on the next ball. He can’t find the gap on the 5th delivery. CLOSE! Gill nudges the last ball to midwicket and sets off for a risky single. Hardik hesitates and then gives up half-way down the track but Badoni misses with the throw. Gujarat living dangerously as 7 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 30/2 after 5 overs.
FOUR! Avesh bangs it short and gets good height on the ball but Gill connects superbly with the pull to send it racing through midwicket
Hardik Pandya, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Poor dismissal for Wade as he shuffles across and tries to lap the ball towards fine leg but Avesh follows him with the ball as it deflects off the gloves and carries comfortably to the keeper.
Wade c de Kock b Avesh Khan 10 (7)
Avesh Khan, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
LSG vs GT Live: Wade gets going!
Wade looks in good form on his return to the Playing XI as he smashes Chameera for back-to-back FOURs at the start of the over. He drills the 3rd ball towards cover but Stoinis puts in an excellent stop to cut off the run. Wade slaps the 4th ball to mid-off for a quick single. Gill looks to pull on the 5th ball but only gets an inside edge for a single. Chameera ends with a slower short ball as Wade is beaten when looking to pull. 10 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 23/1 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Wade as Chameera shortens his length but gets pulled over square leg
FOUR! Chameera sends down a good length delivery and Wade just drives it powerfully past mid-off
LSG vs GT Live: Mohsin with the breakthrough!
Gill is beaten on the 1st delivery as it hits him on the thigh pad. He then nudges the 2nd ball to midwicket for a single. CLOSE! Saha gets a thick leading edge on the 3rd ball to send it looping back towards Mohsin but the bowler just slips as he tries to leap midway through his follow through. CAUGHT! This time Mohsin gets the breakthrough as Saha mistimes the next shot again this time chipping it to mid-on for an easy catch. Wade walks out and immediately gets off the mark with a single. Gill slices the last ball for FOUR past point. 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 13/1 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Width on offer and Gill slices it powerfully past the man at point
Matthew Wade, left handed bat, comes to the crease
Excellent from Mohsin as he sends down a cleverly disguised slower ball and Saha is early into the shot as he chips it towards mid-on for an easy catch.
W Saha c Avesh Khan b Mohsin Khan 5 (11)
LSG vs GT Live: Saha shows intent!
Gill slices the 1st ball towards backward point where Hooda puts in a superb dive to cut off any runs. Gill then pushes the 2nd ball to mid-off and sets off for a risky single. It’s too close for comfort but the ball just slips from Rahul’s palm and Gill survives. Saha blocks out the 3rd delivery. He then hoicks at the 4th ball to send it racing for FOUR. Chameera then ends with two pacy short balls which beat Saha on both occasions. Just 5 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 7/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Full onto off-stump from Chameera and Saha connects with a heave to send it racing through midwicket
Dushmantha Chameera, right-arm fast, comes into the attack
LSG vs GT Live Updates: Gill escapes ignominy of ‘Golden Duck’!
LSG start with two men in the slip cordon and Mohsin immediately draws a thick outside edge on the 1st delivery from Saha which just lands short of the man at second slip. Saha doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next 3 balls either. He then guides the 5th ball past point for a single. DROPPED! Gill would’ve walked back on a Golden Duck but Karan Sharma hesitates and is ultimately late into the dive as he lets the ball pop through his palms. 2 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 2/0 after the first over.
DROPPED! Gill gets a thick edge on the last ball which flies towards third man and Karan Sharma just hesitates before making a late decision to dive forward but cannot latch onto the ball. Should've been taken but looks like a classic case of nerves for the debutant.
Mohsin Khan who has been fantastic this season is handed the new ball to open the bowling for Lucknow
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha walk out to open the batting for Gujarat
Which of these two friends will walk away with the two points and a playoff berth today?
LSG vs GT Pitch Report: Deep Dasgupta in his pitch report from the MCA Stadium, Pune notes, "It's a pleasant and breezy evening in Pune. This is a center pitch and hence both boundaries are of almost equal sizes. There is not much grass, but it still looks dry. There should be some grip for the surface, but it's firm and hard which will bring the pacers into play. Toss shouldn't prove to be decisive."
KL Rahul (LSG Captain): We would have wanted to bowl first. Not sure about how this wicket will play, so want to give our bowlers the best shot at using it first. I do think chasing is the perfect game for us, but we have won well after batting first as well. We are playing a top team, a competitive unit, so we'll have to hold our pressure, assess the conditions quickly and get our tactics and strategies right. One change for is - Ravi Bishnoi misses out, Karan Sharma replaces him.
Hardik Pandya (GT Captain): We will bat first. Want to put up some runs, the wicket looks alright for the entire duration of the game. The wicket has played some role, batting first here - teams have won plenty of games. We want to get a score on the board. We have won some 5 games we were looking like losing, we need to forget the last couple of losses, learn from those things, the tournament isn't over as yet. Three changes for us - Matthew Wade is in for Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore replaces Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dayal is in for Pradeep Sangwan.
LSG vs GT Playing XIs: Three changes for Lucknow while Gujarat make just one change. Both teams also feature a debuant each in the form of Karan Sharma and Sai Kishore.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.