LSG vs GT Live Updates: Gill escapes ignominy of ‘Golden Duck’!

LSG start with two men in the slip cordon and Mohsin immediately draws a thick outside edge on the 1st delivery from Saha which just lands short of the man at second slip. Saha doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next 3 balls either. He then guides the 5th ball past point for a single. DROPPED! Gill would’ve walked back on a Golden Duck but Karan Sharma hesitates and is ultimately late into the dive as he lets the ball pop through his palms. 2 runs come off the over.

Gujarat Titans 2/0 after the first over.