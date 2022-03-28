LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Report: Rahul Tewatia's blistering 40 off 24 balls powers Gujarat to victory against Lucknow

Rahul Tewatia (40* off 24 balls) and debutant Abhinav Sadarangani (15* off 7 balls) smashed 23 runs off 13 balls to help Gujarat Titans (GT) kickstart life in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 5-wicket victory against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, March 28.

Man of the Match, Mohammed Shami, grabbed a wicket in each of the first 3 overs he bowled as LSG were reduced to 29/4 when batting first. However, fighting half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and youngster Ayush Badoni helped the Lucknow franchise recover and post a decent total of 158/6.

But it proved too little as Tewatia and Sadarangani held their nerve, taking the game into the final over before wrapping up the victory with just 3 balls to spare to ensure Gujarat went home with the two points.

The GT run chase got off to a poor start as Dushmantha Chameera struck in the first over with Shubman Gill charging out only to pick out Hooda, resulting in the 22-year-old walking back on a duck.

Chameera then sent down an absolute peach in the 3rd over to leave Vijay Shankar (4 off 6 balls) scrambling on all fours. The Sri Lankan pacer sent down a searing yorker which sneaked below the bat with Shankar unable to jam it out in time.

Hardik Pandya showed no signs of rust as he smashed 5 fours and 1 six and shared a 57-run partnership alongside Matthew Wade to help his team recover. However, he lost out in the battle of the Pandyas as elder brother Krunal came out on top. With the two brothers facing off against each other for the first time in the IPL, Krunal tossed it up and Hardik was lured into the big shot only to find the man in the deep, returning with 33 off 28 balls.

Hooda then castled Wade (30 off 29 balls) with a straighter delivery in the next over as GT were reduced to 78/4 in the 12th over.

Krunal, Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi bowled three tight overs, conceding just 12 runs, to leave GT with a deficit of 68 runs needed from the final 5 overs. With the asking rate rising, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller decided to finally get going.

The duo plundered 22 runs off the 16th over from Hooda and then smashed Bishnoi for 17 runs in the next over to reduce the equation to 29 needed from 18 balls. Avesh Khan managed to get rid of Miller (30 off 21 balls) in the 18th over, but it was too little too late as Sadarangani walked out to mark his IPL debut with an unforgettable innings, providing perfect support to the rampaging Tewatia as they wrapped up the win.

Earlier in the game, Hardik won the Toss and decided to bowl first. The decision paid off handsomely as Shami stormed in breathing fire, picking up a wicket with the very first delivery he bowled.

Shami sent back LSG skipper KL Rahul on a ‘Golden Duck’ courtesy an absolute peach which swerved away to take a faint outside edge and travel safely into the gloves of Matthew Wade.

The 31-year-old pacer then returned to castle Quinton de Kock (7 off 9 balls) in the 3rd over, this time with a delivery that tailed into the left-hander to hit the middle-stump.

Shubhman Gill then pulled off an early ‘Catch of the Tournament’ contender when Evin Lewis (10 off 9 balls) got a thick top edge when looking to pull against Varun Aaron in the next over. Gill tracked back 25 yards from square leg towards the boundary, all the time with his eyes on the ball and put in a well-timed dive to grab the ball as it came over his shoulder.

Seeing LSG crumble under the early pressure, Hardik entrusted Shami with his third over on the trot and the experienced pacer conjured up yet another top delivery this time to clean up the wickets of Manish Pandey (6 off 5 balls). Shami (3/25) landed the good length delivery just outside the fourth stump line and the ball seamed back in to sneak through the gate and reduce LSG to 29/4 inside 5 overs.

With their team barely hanging onto the ropes, Deepak Hooda and 22-year-old Ayush Badoni stitched together a solid 87-run partnership off the next 68 deliveries to spark an unlikely recovery. The young Badoni started off tentatively but really cut loose in the 15th over when he smacked Hardik for 6, 4 and 4 off consecutive deliveries.

Hooda (55 off 41 balls) was first to bring up his half-century but was dismissed in the 16th over by Rashid Khan who trapped the batter LBW. Badoni meanwhile was only growing in confidence and the youngster brought up his fifty with a six, pulling a 146 kph bouncer from Lockie Ferguson nonchalantly over deep midwicket.

The youngster along with Krunal Pandya (21* off 13 balls) added 40 off 23 balls for the 6th-wicket to complete a stunning turnaround for LSG. Badoni (54 off 41 balls) was dismissed by Aaron (2/45) in the final over but the damage was done as LSG posted a decent total of 158/6.