LSG vs DC Match Report: Badoni builds on de Kock’s relentless hitting to help Lucknow edge Delhi in low-scoring thriller

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) rode their luck but ultimately emerged victorious against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a low-scoring thriller, winning by 6 wickets with just 2 balls remaining at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. The win takes Lucknow to second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table while leaving DC in seventh after their second defeat from three games.

LSG looked in control, chasing DC’s total of 149/3, with 28 needed from 25 balls when they lost Quinton de Kock (80 off 52 balls) in the 16th over. Shardul Thakur then conceded just 5 runs in the next over to swing the momentum in Dehli’s favour and leave LSG needing 19 from the final 12 balls.

However, Krunal Pandya (19 not out off 14 balls) managed to thump Mustafizur Rahman for a six in the penultimate over as they scored 14 and leave just 5 needed off the final over. But Shardul (1/29) got rid of Deepak Hooda (11) off the 1st delivery in the final over to cause some jitters in the LSG camp.

There were no signs of nervousness though for 22-year-old Ayush Badoni (10 off 3 balls) who walked out ahead of Jason Holder and showed nerves of steel to seal the victory with a four and six, adding to his impressive highlights reel this season.

LSG’s run-chase got off to a tentative start as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock together managed just 26/0 after 4 overs.

Anrich Nortje, who only just recovered from injury then came on for his first over of the season and was given a rather rude welcome by his compatriot de Kock. The wicket-keeper batter broke free smashing 4, 4, 4, 0, 6 and 1 to take 19 runs, making it the joint-most expensive over for Nortje in the IPL.

The 73-run opening stand was finally broken by Kuldeep Yadav in the 10th over as Rahul (24 off 25 balls) skipped out for the big shot but only picked out Shaw at long-off. Evin Lewis (5 off 13 balls) then struggled to get going and was finally dismissed by Lalit Yadav in the 13th over as LSG were reduced to 86/2.

Meanwhile, Nortje’s night only got worse when he was forced to leave the attack by the Umpire’s in his 3rd over for bowling two beamers. The high full tosses could be put down to Nortje trying to nail the yorker with a wet ball due to heavy dew but it meant his night ended after conceding 35 runs from just 2.2 overs.

However, the forced bowling change worked in DC’s favour as Kuldeep came in to complete the over and despite getting hit for back-to-back boundaries by de Kock, he managed to get rid of the batter on the final delivery. de Kock (80 off 52 balls) was looking for a third boundary on the trot but sliced the ball straight to short third man.

The wicket caused LSG to stumble in their run-chase but Badoni walked out with stunning confidence to seal victory with two superb shots.

Earlier in the game, KL Rahul won the Toss and decided to bowl. LSG made one change with Krishnappa Gowtham coming in for Manish Pandey. DC made three changes to the team as David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Anrich Nortje replaced Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed.

Warner as expected walked out to open but it was his partner, Prithvi Shaw who began terrorizing the bowlers. Shaw smashed a couple of boundaries against both Gowtham and Jason Holder before thumping three consecutive fours against Avesh Khan in the 4th over.

The 22-year-old opener raced to fifty off just 30 balls and celebrated by smashing Gowtham for 4 and 6 off the first two balls in the next over. However, Gowtham got the breakthrough on the next delivery as Shaw (61 off 34 balls) got a thick edge back to the keeper.

Warner (4 off 12 balls) meanwhile struggled to get going and his uncomfortable innings was finally brought to an end by Ravi Bishnoi in the 9th over. Bishnoi (2/22) then castled Rovman Powell (3) with a superb googly as DC were reduced to 74/3 in the 11th over.

Those wickets just took the wind out of the sails for Delhi who were unable to capitalise on that fast start from Shaw. Pant even played out a maiden, his first in the IPL, in the 12th over bowled by Gowtham. The batters weren’t offered any loose deliveries either as the LSG bowlers stuck to disciplined lines and lengths.

Ultimately, Pant (39 off 33 balls) and Sarfaraz Khan (36 off 28 balls) shared an unbeaten 75-run partnership off 57 balls to help DC post 149/3.