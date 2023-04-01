LSG vs DC highlights IPL 2023 Score: Kyle Mayers's remarkable 73 and Mark Wood's five-wicket haul gives Lucknow first win

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner pointed out that the game was a bit of a challenge. "We had some early momentum with the fast bowlers. They bowled very well in the Powerplay. Nobody means to drop catches and a little bit of momentum shifted there but you can't take it away from the Lucknow team. They batted very well there on a wicket that I thought 170 was par. They did an exceptional job. It's a big thing, momentum in this game. We talk about building partnerships but you can't take it away from Wood. He's an exceptional bowler and he showed his true talent and experience tonight", he said.
IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 86/4, 12 Overs
Ravi Bishnoi comes to bowl
1 - Ravi to Riley, 4 runs!
2 - Ravi to Riley, no run
3 - Ravi to Riley, 1 run
4 - Ravi to David, no run
5 - Ravi to David, 1 run
6 - Wicket! LSG goes for a review and Riley marches off without even receiving the results
IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 75/3, 10 Overs
Ravi Bishnoi comes to bowl
1 - Ravi to Rilee, 4 runs !
2 - Ravi to Rilee, 1 run
3 - Ravi to David, 1 run
4 - Ravi to Rilee, Another boundary over the bowler to long-on!
5 - Ravi to Rilee, Caught but fielder touched the boundary rope. 6 runs!
6 - Ravi to Rilee, 1 run
IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 48/3, 7 Overs
Mark Wood comes to bowl
1 - Mark to David, no run
2 - Mark to David, no run
3 - Mark to David, 1 run
4 - Mark to Sarfaraz, no run
5 - Mark to Sarfaraz, no run
6 - Wicket! A really good bouncer, well directed by Wood. Sarfaraz Khan goes for 4