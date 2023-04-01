English
LSG vs DC highlights IPL 2023 Score: Kyle Mayers's remarkable 73 and Mark Wood's five-wicket haul gives Lucknow first win

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 1, 2023 11:52 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

LSG vs DC highlights: Lucknow Super Giants defeat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs. Kyle Mayers's remarkable 73 runs and Mark Wood's five-wicket haul gave a brilliant start to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this IPL season.

Live Updates

That's all for the night, see you tomorrow with another double header in IPL 2023. 

Apr 1, 2023 11:52 PM

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner pointed out that the game was a bit of a challenge. "We had some early momentum with the fast bowlers. They bowled very well in the Powerplay. Nobody means to drop catches and a little bit of momentum shifted there but you can't take it away from the Lucknow team. They batted very well there on a wicket that I thought 170 was par. They did an exceptional job. It's a big thing, momentum in this game. We talk about building partnerships but you can't take it away from Wood. He's an exceptional bowler and he showed his true talent and experience tonight", he said.

Apr 1, 2023 11:49 PM

LSG vs DC highlights IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow Super Giants defeat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs. Kyle Mayers's remarkable 73 runs and Mark Wood's five-wicket haul give a brilliant start to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this IPL season.

Apr 1, 2023 11:47 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Mark Wood picks five-wicket haul

Apr 1, 2023 11:27 PM

LSG vs DC LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Mark Wood picks five-wicket haul; Lucknow Super Giants won by 59 runs 

Apr 1, 2023 11:25 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 139/7, 19 Overs 

Need 55 runs to win from 6 balls

Apr 1, 2023 11:21 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 131/7, 17 Overs 

Need 63 runs to win from 12 balls

Apr 1, 2023 11:13 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 113/7, 16 Overs 

David Warner dismissed by Avesh Khan, goes for 56 

Need 81 runs to win from 24 balls

Apr 1, 2023 11:05 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 110/5, 15 Overs 

David Warner holds the fort with his half-century

Need 84 runs to win from 30 balls

Apr 1, 2023 10:54 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 86/4, 12 Overs 

Ravi Bishnoi comes to bowl 

1 - Ravi to Riley, 4 runs!

2 - Ravi to Riley, no run 

3 - Ravi to Riley, 1 run  

4 - Ravi to David, no run

5 - Ravi to David, 1 run

6 - Wicket! LSG goes for a review and Riley marches off without even receiving the results 

Apr 1, 2023 10:44 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 80/3, 11 Overs 

Apr 1, 2023 10:32 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 75/3, 10 Overs 

Ravi Bishnoi comes to bowl 

1 - Ravi to Rilee, 4 runs !

2 - Ravi to Rilee, 1 run 

3 - Ravi to David, 1 run  

4 - Ravi to Rilee, Another boundary over the bowler to long-on!

5 - Ravi to Rilee, Caught but fielder touched the boundary rope. 6 runs!

6 - Ravi to Rilee, 1 run 

Apr 1, 2023 10:32 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 58/3, 9 Overs 

Apr 1, 2023 10:25 PM

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals 48/3, 7 Overs 

Mark Wood comes to bowl 

1 - Mark to David, no run  

2 - Mark to David, no run 

3 - Mark to David, 1 run  

4 - Mark to Sarfaraz, no run

5 - Mark to Sarfaraz, no run 

6 - Wicket! A really good bouncer, well directed by Wood. Sarfaraz Khan goes for 4

Apr 1, 2023 10:16 PM

LSG vs DC LIVE, IPL 2023 Score:  Mark Wood gives an early shock to Capitals; Delhi 42/2 

Apr 1, 2023 10:07 PM
