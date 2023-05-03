Rahul sustained a grim injury during LSG's encounter against RCB. Rahul is unlikely to take any further part in the tournament and his participation' in June's ICC World Test Championship final also remains unlikely now.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul will be seated for the rest of the IPL season due to a leg injury that he developed during their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Rahul will go under scanner after the swelling subsides and that will determine his availability to be in World Test Championship final which will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11 against Australia. His miss at the WTC will create a huge impact as India will lack an experience wicket-keeper batsman on their side.

“KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI-designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev’s case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to PTI reports, no scans had been performed so far. "Once the swelling goes away then only the scans can be performed. Krunal Pandya is will a replacement for the skipper's role for LSG starting with Wednesday’s clash against Chennai Super Kings.

“When someone sustains an injury like this, there is a considerable amount of pain and swelling that is there in and around the area. The swelling takes around 24 to 48 hours to heal and only after that can you perform the scan. Since he (KL Rahul) is an important member of the Test team, it would only be prudent that he doesn’t take any further part in IPL," the source added.