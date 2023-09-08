LPL's success is driven by Sri Lanka's passionate and loyal cricket fans, says Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group

Lanka Premier League is Sri Lanka's premium T20 league. The 2023 edition of the LPL was its fourth edition and to date its most successful one. B-Love Kandy clinched the LPL trophy as it defeated Dambulla Aura in the 2023 LPL final in August.

This year's LPL saw international cricket starts such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan and David Miller along with popular Sri Lankan players including Thisara Parera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka among many others participate in the league. Also in a significant landmark in the league’s history, the fourth season saw an impressive jump of more than 160% in TV reach compared to the last edition and it also garnered 359 million digital reach to make the LPL 2023 a blockbuster.

Dambulla Aura's skipper Kusal Mendis (L) and B-Love Kandy's captain Angelo Mathews during the Lanka Premier League 2023 final. Dambulla Aura's skipper Kusal Mendis (L) and B-Love Kandy's captain Angelo Mathews during the Lanka Premier League 2023 final.

LPL is helping Sri Lanka remain competitive at international stage as was evident from the successful run during the 2022 Asia Cup. The exposure to Sri Lankan cricketers through LPL also helped the team win the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 and confirm their participating in the 2023 Men's ICC ODI World Cup.

So what to LPL's success this year? How is LPL remaining competitive with new T20 leagues mushrooming around the globe? Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, the Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL in an email interview with CNBCTV18.com answered these questions and many more.

Excerpts of the interview is below:

According to the reports that the recently concluded LPL 2023 had the best-ever 650M TV & 359 million digital reach. What efforts went into making this edition of the LPL a success of this level?

Anil Mohan: I think a lot of hard work, patience and perseverance put in by us and the trust and guidance of Sri Lanka Cricket and the passion and support of our passionate fans in Sri Lanka and beyond made it possible. LPL 2023's success has been the result of four years of continuous hard work and persistence. Strong marketing and a top player field contributed in no small means to this success. From the first year itself it started attracting the best T20 talent available in the world and that just proves the relevance of LPL from the first year itself. We sailed through tough times, COVID and then the crisis in Sri Lanka. But we had support from the SLC and the government in tough times to organise the LPL season, bigger, better and stronger. LPL has cemented itself as one of the top leagues in the world along with the IPL, BBL, PSL and CPL.

How has the Lankan Premier League helped in shaping up the young talent from Sri Lanka?

Anil Mohan: Since its inception LPL has given Sri Lanka’s talent a platform to perform and shine, to test their skills and learn from the best. It will be fair to say that Sri Lanka’s recent resurgence in white ball cricket, especially, is parallel to the growth of the league. SLC and IPG have a very clear vision to provide that platform and atmosphere to local players. Maheesh Theekshana is a classic example. LPL was his platform to present his talent to the world and today he is the most sought after T20 cricketer in the world. And there are many stories like this. We had a player auction this season-second league after the IPL to have a players auction. Young fast bowler Dilshan Madhushanka was sold at the price of 90,000 USD and he is already considered to be the next big thing coming out of Sri Lanka. Great exposure in the form of rubbing shoulders with top international cricketing stars, be it in the practice sessions or sharing the dressing room has had a positive impact on youngsters who are part of the squad and others who see this from the outside. It’s hugely encouraging for the sport in Sri Lanka.

There is a constant need for the T20 leagues to keep innovating so that the audience keep coming back to watch the next season of a T20 league. Has the Lankan Premier League planned for any such innovations?

Anil Mohan: Sri Lanka cricket is blessed with the most passionate and loyal cricket fans. We don’t take that for granted and ensure that we are on par with the biggest leagues in the world. In terms of production, event management, players safety and comfort, marketing and PR strategy, digital and social media content and fan engagement. This year we had 35 cameras, drone cameras and buggy cameras for live broadcast supported by AR graphics and the best of the technology and talent. Our digital handles have gone beyond cricket to show the resilience, beauty, and hospitality of Sri Lankans. This year IPG supported campaign LPL PRO-TIP. where budding cricketers were asking questions to their cricket stars and then getting the cricket star to answer their queries. So our every strategy and innovation is to keep the fan as our top most priority. Live Broadcast, fans ability to watch matches in the stadium and on digital places we have been able to entertain, educate and enrich our cricket fans journey, and as long as we will be doing that I think we will keep growing.

Last year Sri Lanka surprised many by winning the Asia Cup which was played in the T20 format. Many Lankan players are now in demand around the globe in various T20 leagues. How much of Sri Lanka's success in the Asia Cup and the growth of the Lankan players can be attributed to the LPL?

Anil Mohan: As I have mentioned before LPL has been able to provide the much needed spring board for the talent of Sri Lanka to test their skills, perform under pressure, learn from the best and gain that much needed confidence which can serve them well at international cricket. And results are there for everyone to see. I think LPL has played a huge role in the growing success and stature of Sri Lanka cricket in world cricket.

What are the new markets that the organizers of the LPL are willing to explore? What are the new areas where LPL can be streamed and broadcast? The subcontinent market feels saturated at the moment with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh all having their own T20 leagues.

Anil Mohan: The best thing about our league is that it has its very own organic and deep rooted fan base and their very own home grown stars. And we have very purposefully ensured that at no point we deviate from the values, culture, and passion of Sri Lanka cricket. So, we have an extremely loyal committed fan base and our constant endeavour is to keep growing on it. It may sound very simple but it's a highly effective way to keep building upon our success in the league so far.

There is always a stiff competition among various franchisees of different T20 leagues to have the best of the cricket talents play for them. What efforts did the teams in the Lankan Premier League manage to bring the talents like Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan and David Miller play for them.

Anil Mohan: Some of the best players in the world are constantly looking for different opportunities and platforms to enhance their level and prepare themselves in pressure situations and tough conditions. LPL has that kind of talent and platform, Top players across the world like the warmth and hospitality of Sri Lanka. We at the IPG ensure that these players have the best of experiences on the field and have an extremely comfortable and enjoyable experience of their time in Sri Lanka. We try to create a very professional yet personal kind of experience for them. And some of the best players across the world coming here, is a tribute to our efforts in this direction.

There is a lot of talk around that in the near future T20 leagues will take over cricket and Test cricket and the ODIs will be a thing of the past. As the person at the top of one of the best T20 leagues in the world do you see that coming true or will all forms of cricket continue to co-exist?

Anil Mohan: I can’t answer this question for the administrators but I am very confident that the ICC and their respected members are ensuring that all the formats of the game stay in great health and prosper. In my opinion T20 is one of the best formats to take the game to new regions and markets. The format has all the attributes that can engage the new fan base. So the popularity of T20 will enhance the health and support the growth of every format. Test cricket has its very loyal fan base, and while producing Live broadcasts for Test for the past five years, we can say that Test cricket is stable and growing. In my view T20 certainly has a permanent place in world cricket which will keep evolving and growing over a period of time. Test cricket has its own solid followers and is a real treat to watch when the teams are equally matched.