Liverpool likely to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton for a British record fees

Premier League club Liverpool are expected to sign mid-fielder Moisés Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion FC for a British record fees. According to a report published in The Athletic, Liverpool will pay a sum of £110m ($140m) to land the Ecuadorian at the Anfield.

Should the transfer materialize it would make Caicedo the most expensive footballer signed by a British club overtaking Declan Rice's transfer from West Ham United to Arsenal, this summer transfer window.

Liverpool's move to sign Caicedo came out of the blue and the English club on Thursday made rapid strides in getting the mid-fielder. Till Thursday, Chelsea were the firm favourites to sign Caicedo but Liverpool outbid their London rivals to initiate the transfer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also confirmed Caicedo arrival Merseyside. Klopp agreed that that a transfer fees between the two clubs has been agreed upon.

"The fee with the club is agreed. We will see what that means. We aren't a club with endless resources and we didn't expect a couple of things to happen this summer. Then it happened.", Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's 2023-24 Premier League season opener against Chelsea at Stamford bridge on Sunday.

If Caicedo does sign for Liverpool he will be the second player that Liverpool have prized out of Brighton. Liverpool already signed Alexis Mac Allister at €42.00m as their first signing of the ongoing summer transfer window. The Reds have also signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig at €70.00m.

