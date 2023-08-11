CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsLiverpool likely to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton for a British record fees

Liverpool likely to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton for a British record fees

Liverpool likely to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton for a British record fees
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 11, 2023 3:18:33 PM IST (Published)

21-year-old Caicedo has played 45 Premier League matches and scored two goals and assisted twice. If Caicedo does sign for Liverpool he will be the second player that Liverpool have prized out of Brighton. Liverpool already signed Alexis Mac Allister at €42.00m as their first signing of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Premier League club Liverpool are expected to sign mid-fielder Moisés Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion FC for a British record fees.  According to a report published in The Athletic, Liverpool will pay a sum of £110m ($140m) to land the Ecuadorian at the Anfield.

Should the transfer materialize it would make Caicedo the most expensive footballer signed by a British club overtaking Declan Rice's transfer from West Ham United to Arsenal, this summer transfer window.
Liverpool's move to sign Caicedo came out of the blue and the English club on  Thursday made rapid strides in getting the mid-fielder. Till Thursday, Chelsea were the firm favourites to sign Caicedo but Liverpool outbid their London rivals to initiate the transfer.
Also Read: Tottenham Hotspur stops Harry Kane from flying to Germany for his Bayern Munich medical: Reports
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also confirmed Caicedo arrival Merseyside. Klopp agreed that that a transfer fees between the two clubs has been agreed upon.
"The fee with the club is agreed. We will see what that means. We aren't a club with endless resources and we didn't expect a couple of things to happen this summer. Then it happened.", Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's 2023-24 Premier League season opener against Chelsea at Stamford bridge on Sunday.
If Caicedo does sign for Liverpool he will be the second player that Liverpool have prized out of Brighton. Liverpool already signed Alexis Mac Allister at €42.00m as their first signing of the ongoing summer transfer window. The Reds have also signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig at €70.00m.
21-year-old Caicedo has played 45 Premier League matches and scored two goals and assisted twice.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Football

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Aug 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Aug 11, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X