Sports Liverpool beat Chelsea in thriller before title party Updated : July 23, 2020 03:47 PM IST "It's so difficult to win it, but it's been an amazing season. We know how much it means to everybody," said Liverpool's James Milner Liverpool won 18 of their 19 home league games in the campaign, the only blemish being the 1-1 draw with Burnley this month.