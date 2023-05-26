IPL 2023 GT vs MI, Qualifier II LIVE score: Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha put 50-run opening partnership for Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023 GT vs MI, Qualifier II LIVE score: Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha put 50-run opening partnership for Gujarat Titans
0 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  May 26, 2023 8:25 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE score: Catch the live score and updates from Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Updates


GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 50/0 after 6 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 18, Shubman Gill 31)

Another good over for Gujarat Titans as Chris Jordan gives away 12 runs. Shubman Gill plays two cracking shots against Jordan. Gill first hits a six and follows the six with a four. Gill also gets a lifeline as Tim David drops a catch at mid-on.

May 26, 2023 8:30 PM

Bowling change: Chris Jordan, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

May 26, 2023 8:25 PM


GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 38/0 after 5 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 18, Shubman Gill 20)

A good over for GT as they fetch 11 runs from it. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha punish Jason Behrendorff for a four each in the over. Mumbai Indians are desperate for a wicket.

May 26, 2023 8:25 PM

Jason Behrendorff to bowl his third over.

May 26, 2023 8:21 PM

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 27/0 after 4 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 13, Shubman Gill 14)

Seven runs from Akash Madhwal's first over. A good tussle between Madhwal and the GT batters throughout the over. First Madhwal restricts the two GT batters to only three runs from the first five balls. The fifth ball hits  Wriddhiman Saha on the helmet and then Saha responds by smashing the last ball for four.

May 26, 2023 8:21 PM

Bowling change: Akash Madhwal, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

May 26, 2023 8:14 PM

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE: Gujarat Titans 20/0 after 3 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 9, Shubman Gill 11)

Seven runs from the over. A steady over for GT. Wriddhiman Saha, now gets his first boundary of the match as he drives Jason Behrendorff down to long-on.

May 26, 2023 8:14 PM

Jason Behrendorff to bowl his second over.

May 26, 2023 8:10 PM

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE: Gujarat Titans 13/0 after 2 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 4, Shubman Gill 9)

Ten runs from the over. A good over for the Titans.  Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill knock the ball around the park and run well in between the wickets and then Gill gets his firts boundary of the match. Gill has now gone past Faf du Plessis to become the leading run scorer of IPL 2023 and claim the Orange Cap.

May 26, 2023 8:10 PM

Cameron Green to bowl from the other end.

May 26, 2023 8:06 PM

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE: Gujarat Titans 3/0 after 1 over (Wriddhiman Saha 2, Shubman Gill 1)

A lovely first over by Jason Behrendorff as he gives away only three singles from it. The ball moved a bit in the over. Saha and Gill decided not to take any risk against Behrendorff .

May 26, 2023 8:05 PM

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE:

Jason Behrendorff to bowl the first over of the match. Taking strike for GT is Wriddhiman Saha.

May 26, 2023 8:01 PM

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE:

Right then, it is match time. The two umpires make their way to the middle. Rohit Sharma leads the MI players onto the field. MI players form a huddle after walking onto the field. And out walk Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha the two GT openers.

May 26, 2023 7:59 PM

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE:

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

May 26, 2023 7:55 PM

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE:


Hardik Pandya: We would have bowled as well, but it's okay. Knockouts and qualifiers are fun, you have to be on your A game. It's important to enjoy. If we can play our everything, we'll be satisfied irrespective of the result. I know how the crowd is going to support us. Gujarati people are loyal. (Will you bowl?) Yeah, full throttle. Two changes. Little and Sai Sudharsan come in for Shanaka and Nalkande.

May 26, 2023 7:51 PM