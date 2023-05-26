GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 50/0 after 6 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 18, Shubman Gill 31)
Another good over for Gujarat Titans as Chris Jordan gives away 12 runs. Shubman Gill plays two cracking shots against Jordan. Gill first hits a six and follows the six with a four. Gill also gets a lifeline as Tim David drops a catch at mid-on.
Bowling change: Chris Jordan, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 38/0 after 5 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 18, Shubman Gill 20)
A good over for GT as they fetch 11 runs from it. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha punish Jason Behrendorff for a four each in the over. Mumbai Indians are desperate for a wicket.
Jason Behrendorff to bowl his third over.
GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 27/0 after 4 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 13, Shubman Gill 14)
Seven runs from Akash Madhwal's first over. A good tussle between Madhwal and the GT batters throughout the over. First Madhwal restricts the two GT batters to only three runs from the first five balls. The fifth ball hits Wriddhiman Saha on the helmet and then Saha responds by smashing the last ball for four.
Bowling change: Akash Madhwal, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE: Gujarat Titans 20/0 after 3 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 9, Shubman Gill 11)
Seven runs from the over. A steady over for GT. Wriddhiman Saha, now gets his first boundary of the match as he drives Jason Behrendorff down to long-on.
Jason Behrendorff to bowl his second over.
GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE: Gujarat Titans 13/0 after 2 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 4, Shubman Gill 9)
Ten runs from the over. A good over for the Titans. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill knock the ball around the park and run well in between the wickets and then Gill gets his firts boundary of the match. Gill has now gone past Faf du Plessis to become the leading run scorer of IPL 2023 and claim the Orange Cap.
Cameron Green to bowl from the other end.
GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE: Gujarat Titans 3/0 after 1 over (Wriddhiman Saha 2, Shubman Gill 1)
A lovely first over by Jason Behrendorff as he gives away only three singles from it. The ball moved a bit in the over. Saha and Gill decided not to take any risk against Behrendorff .
Jason Behrendorff to bowl the first over of the match. Taking strike for GT is Wriddhiman Saha.
Right then, it is match time. The two umpires make their way to the middle. Rohit Sharma leads the MI players onto the field. MI players form a huddle after walking onto the field. And out walk Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha the two GT openers.
Teams:
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
Hardik Pandya: We would have bowled as well, but it's okay. Knockouts and qualifiers are fun, you have to be on your A game. It's important to enjoy. If we can play our everything, we'll be satisfied irrespective of the result. I know how the crowd is going to support us. Gujarati people are loyal. (Will you bowl?) Yeah, full throttle. Two changes. Little and Sai Sudharsan come in for Shanaka and Nalkande.