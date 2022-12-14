Live Updates | France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Semifinal: Team News - Defensive boost for Morocco as France make two changes

TEAM NEWS | FRANCE v MOROCCO
BIG BOOST for the Atlas Lions as skipper Romain Saiss and Naif Aguerd are fit and start in this crucial encounter.
BIG BLOW for Les Bleus as Adrien Rabiot is not even on the bench. Youssouf Fofana has been included in the starting line-up. Dayot Upamecano drops to the bench as Ibrahima Konate starts alongside Raphael Varane in defence.
On their 16th World Cup voyage, the French have scored 11 goals, averaging a little over two goals per match. However, Les Bleus have not been astute defensively as they have failed to keep a clean sheet, having conceded one goal each in all of their five games. Compared to the French, the Atlas Lions have been shy in front of goal, scoring just five in five. But the right numbers have come up for Morocco whenever they have rolled the dice.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as defending champions France face surprise-package Morocco in their semi-final encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 AM IST tonight.
Despite eliminating their neighbours Spain and Portugal, Morocco will head into a match that can only be juxtaposed with David and Goliath. The Atlas Lions are one more upset away from the final of the competition. However, toppling in-form Les Bleus will be anything but an easy task as the French aim to become the first nation since 1962 to defend their world title.