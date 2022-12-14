Homesports news

Live Updates | France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Semifinal: Team News - Defensive boost for Morocco as France make two changes

By Oumar Aga  Dec 15, 2022 12:05 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Live Updates | France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Semifinal: Get France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final live updates, and score on CNBCTV18.

Live Updates

TRIVIA | FRANCE v MOROCCO

France vs African Nations in the World Cup - W L W L W L

1998: France 3 - 0 South Africa
2002: France 0 - 1 Senegal
2006: France 2 - 0 Togo
2010: France 1 - 2 South Africa
2014: France 2 - 0 Nigeria
2022: France 0 - 1 Tunisia

Dec 15, 2022 12:05 AM

Morocco have kept FOUR cleansheets in the last FIVE games. They have only conceded one goal so far and that was a Naif Aguerd own goal. This means that no opposition player has scored past the Atlas Lions in this tournament. 

Dec 14, 2022 11:59 PM

The warmups are underway!

Dec 14, 2022 11:52 PM

Not a bad replacement for Upamecano.

Dec 14, 2022 11:44 PM

Fourth upset on the cards?

Dec 14, 2022 11:34 PM

TEAM NEWS | FRANCE v MOROCCO

BIG BOOST for the Atlas Lions as skipper Romain Saiss and Naif Aguerd are fit and start in this crucial encounter.

BIG BLOW for Les Bleus as Adrien Rabiot is not even on the bench. Youssouf Fofana has been included in the starting line-up. Dayot Upamecano drops to the bench as Ibrahima Konate starts alongside Raphael Varane in defence.

Dec 14, 2022 11:26 PM

MOROCCO XI:

Bounou.
Saiss, Aguerd, El Yamiq.
Hakimi, Amrabat, Ounahi, Mazraoui.
Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Dec 14, 2022 11:18 PM

FRANCE XI:

Lloris.
Kounde, Varane, Konate, Hernandez.
Fofana, Tchouameni.
Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe.
Giroud.

Dec 14, 2022 11:15 PM

EARLY TEAM NEWS:

According to reports coming in from the Al Bayt Stadium, Moroccan defenders Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui have recovered from their respective injuries.

For France, it may be an unchanged eleven jogs onto the pitch.

Dec 14, 2022 11:10 PM

What a stellar run it has been for Morocco so far. Holding Croatia to a draw and then going on to beat Belgium, Canada, Spain and Portugal to set up a semi-final clash with the defending champions.

Dec 14, 2022 11:07 PM

SF | FRANCE v MOROCCO

Friends turn foes as Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi come face-to-face in the this cracking semi-final encounter on the grandest stage of world football!

Less than 90 minutes to go for kick-off!

Dec 14, 2022 11:03 PM

Calm before the storm...

Dec 14, 2022 10:49 PM

On their 16th World Cup voyage, the French have scored 11 goals, averaging a little over two goals per match. However, Les Bleus have not been astute defensively as they have failed to keep a clean sheet, having conceded one goal each in all of their five games. Compared to the French, the Atlas Lions have been shy in front of goal, scoring just five in five. But the right numbers have come up for Morocco whenever they have rolled the dice.

Dec 14, 2022 10:40 PM

Welcome to the LIVE COMMENTARY of France vs Morocco in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Dec 14, 2022 10:36 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage as defending champions France face surprise-package Morocco in their semi-final encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 AM IST tonight.

Despite eliminating their neighbours Spain and Portugal, Morocco will head into a match that can only be juxtaposed with David and Goliath. The Atlas Lions are one more upset away from the final of the competition. However, toppling in-form Les Bleus will be anything but an easy task as the French aim to become the first nation since 1962 to defend their world title.

Dec 14, 2022 10:10 PM