IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Virat Kohli hits fifty by Delhi Capitals restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174/6

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 174/6 after 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 15, Shahbaz Ahmed 20)
A superb death over bowled by Anrich Nortje as he restricts Anuj Rawat and Shahbaz Ahmed to just eight runs from it.
Anrich Nortje to bowl the last over of the innings.
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 166/6 after 19 overs (Anuj Rawat 13, Shahbaz Ahmed 17)
Finally a good over for RCB as they get 12 runs off it. Not a good outing for Mustafizur as he gives away 41 runs from his three overs. The question now is how many more runs can Anuj Rawat and Shahbaz Ahmed from the last over of the innings.
Bowling change:
Mustafizur Rahman [2.0-0-29-0] is back into the attack
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 154/6 after 18 overs (Anuj Rawat 11, Shahbaz Ahmed 7)
A good controlled over by Anrich Nortje. But Anuj Rawat tries to be brave against the fast bowler and comes down the track and smacks the bowler down to deep mid-wicket for a four to end the over.
Bowling change: Anrich Nortje [2.0-0-18-0] is back into the attack
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 146/6 after 17 overs (Anuj Rawat 4, Shahbaz Ahmed 7)
Seven runs from Kuldeep Yadav's final over. Kuldeep finishes his spell with excellent figures of 2/23. How many more runs can Anuj Rawat and
Shahbaz Ahmed can add to Royal Challengers Bangalore's total.
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl his final over.
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 139/6 after 16 overs (Anuj Rawat 2, Shahbaz Ahmed 2)
Lalit Yadav finishes his spell with the figures of 1/29. Royal Challengers Bangalore need something extraordinary from Anuj Rawat and Shahbaz Ahmed in the next four overs if the team aims to go somewhere around 180.
Bowling change: Lalit Yadav [3.0-0-24-1] is back into the attack
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 134/6 after 15 overs (Anuj Rawat 0, Shahbaz Ahmed 0)
A top top over by Kuldeep Yadav as he picks two wickets in the over and gives away only two runs off it. Some mindless batting by RCB has meant that DC are now in control going into the final five overs of this innings.
Anuj Rawat, left handed bat, comes to the crease
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: WICKET! Dinesh Karthik departs on a first-ball duck.
Slow back of the length delivery on off stump. Karthik rocks back and pulls the ball straight into the hands of the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
Karthik c Lalit Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 0(1)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 132/6 after 14.2 overs.
Dinesh Karthik, right handed bat, comes to the crease
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: WICKET! Glenn Maxwell departs
Slow fuller delivery on off and middle stump. Glenn Maxwell swings his bat and top edges the ball high in the air and the fielder at cover takes an easy catch.
Maxwell c Warner b Kuldeep Yadav 24(14) [6s-3]
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 132/5 after 14.1 overs.
