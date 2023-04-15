English
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner wins the toss and opts to bowl first

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner wins the toss and opts to bowl first

Read Time5 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo   Apr 15, 2023 3:30 PM IST (Updated)
Live Score, RCB vs DC Latest Cricket Score:. Catch the live scores and updates from match 20th of the TATA IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals being played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs DC LIVE

Taking strike for RCB is Virat Kohli.

Apr 15, 2023 3:30 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE

Anrich Nortje to bowl the first over for Delhi Capitals.

Apr 15, 2023 3:29 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE

Right then, it is match time! The players and the two umpires are on the field. RCB opening the innings with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

Apr 15, 2023 3:28 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Apr 15, 2023 3:11 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE

Faf du Plessis: Would have done the same. Hopefully it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally. Will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early. It's difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers. Hasaranga comes in for Willey.

Apr 15, 2023 3:03 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE

David Warner: We are going to bowl first. The ground looks incredible, credit to the staff here. It's about getting one win, the momentum follows from there. We don't want to lose wickets in the powerplay. We have change. Marsh comes in for Powell.

Apr 15, 2023 3:03 PM

RCB vs DC Toss

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner wins the toss and opts to bowl first

Apr 15, 2023 3:01 PM

RCB vs DC

Pitch Report:

We're playing at the pitch number 8 and the square boundaries are at 61m and 66m while the straight boundary on one side is 70m. The average 1st innings score in afternoon games here is 157, it looks dry and there shouldn't be a lot of lateral movement,' say Daren Ganga and Sanjay Manjrekar, in their pitch report.

Apr 15, 2023 2:58 PM

DC's top-scoring batter in IPL 2023:

David Warner:

Matches played: 4 | Runs scored: 209 | Highest: 65 | Average: 52.25 | Strike Rate: 114.83

DC's top wicket taking bowler in IPL 2023

Mukesh Kumar

Matches played: 4 | Wickets taken: 4 | Best bowling: 2/30 | Average: 35.50 | Economy: 10.14
 

Apr 15, 2023 2:54 PM

RCB's top-scoring batter in IPL 2023:

Faf du Plessis:

Matches played: 4 | Runs scored: 175 | Highest: 79* | Average: 87.50 | Strike Rate: 173.26

RCB's top wicket taking bowler in IPL 2023

Karn Sharma

Matches played: 3 | Wickets taken: 5 | Best bowling: 2/26 | Average: 21.20 | Economy: 10.60
 

Apr 15, 2023 2:52 PM

RCB vs DC Head-to-head

Matches played: 27

Wins for RCB: 16

Wins for DC: 10

No Result: 1

Apr 15, 2023 2:47 PM

Form Guide (last five matches)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): L-L-W-L-W

Delhi Capitals (DC): L-L-L-L-L

Apr 15, 2023 2:45 PM

As things stand, DC are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table as they are yet to win a match this year. RCB are fairing a liitle better as they are the 8th place after managing just one win from their first three matches of IPL 2023.

Apr 15, 2023 2:42 PM

Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore head into this match on the back of close losses in their previous matches. While Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost its match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Apr 15, 2023 2:40 PM

Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 20 of IPL 2023 to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

Apr 15, 2023 2:38 PM
X