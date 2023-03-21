WPL 2023 RCB vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians in control as Royal Challengers Bangalore lose openers Devine, Mandhana early

WPL 2023 RCB vs MI LIVE:Royal Challengers Bangalore 69/3 after 13 overs.
Nat Sciver-Brunt to bowl.
Ball 1. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Ellyse Perry, full delivery on off stump. Perry punches the ball to mid-off for a single.
Ball 2. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Kanika Ahuja, good length delivery on off stump. Kanika slogs the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 2. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Ellyse Perry, WIDE! Full fast delivery bowled way outside the line of off stump.
Ball 3. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Ellyse Perry, fuller delivery bowled wide of off stump. Perry drives the ball through the covers for one.
Ball 4. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Kanika Ahuja, good length delivery on off stump. Kanika works the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 5. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Ellyse Perry, full delivery on off stump. Perry drives the ball to long-on for a single.
Ball 6. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Kanika Ahuja, full delivery on off stump Ahuja punches the ball to extra-cover for a quick run .
WPL 2023 RCB vs MI LIVE:Royal Challengers Bangalore 59/3 after 11 overs.
Amelia Kerr to bowl.
Ball 1. Amelia Kerr to Ellyse Perry, full delivery wide of off stump. Perry pushes the ball in the covers.
Ball 2. Amelia Kerr to Ellyse Perry, short of the length delivery on leg stump. Perry pulls the ball to short fine.
Ball 3. Amelia Kerr to Ellyse Perry, full deliver on middle and leg stump. Perry works the ball to mid-wicket for one.
Ball 4. Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight, full delivery on off stump. Knight drives the ball to long-off for one.
Ball 5. Amelia Kerr to Ellyse Perry, full delivery on off stump. Perry pushes the ball for a run.
Ball 6. Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight, WICKET! Slow fuller delivery on middle stump. Knight hits the ball straight into the hands of Issy Wong at long-on.
Knight c Wong b Amelia Kerr 12(13) [4s-1]
WPL 2023 RCB vs MI LIVE:Royal Challengers Bangalore 44/2 after 9 overs.
Issy Wong to bowl.
Ball 1. Issy Wong to Heather Knight, back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Knight plays the ball behind square on the leg side.
Ball 2. Issy Wong to Heather Knight, OH! Good length delivery wide of off stump. Knight looks to drive but the ball beats the bat.
Ball 3. Issy Wong to Heather Knight, full delivery on off stump. Knight clips the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 4. Issy Wong to Ellyse Perry, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Perry drives the ball to deep cover for one.
Ball 5. Issy Wong to Heather Knight, slow good length delivery wide ofoff stump. Knight edges the ball down to third-man for a run.
Ball 6. Issy Wong to Ellyse Perry, slow back of the length delivery on off stump. Perry hits the ball to mid-on.
WPL 2023 RCB vs MI LIVE:Royal Challengers Bangalore 37/2 after 7 overs.
Amelia Kerr to bowl.
Ball 1. Amelia Kerr to Ellyse Perry, good length delivery wide of off stump. Perry works the ball in the covers
Ball 2. Amelia Kerr to Ellyse Perry, back of the length delivery on off stump. Perry cuts the ball to third-man for a single.
Ball 3. Amelia Kerr to Smriti Mandhana, full delivery wide of off stump. Mandhana pushes the ball in the covers.
Ball 4. Amelia Kerr to Smriti Mandhana, WICKET! Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mandhana pulls the ball. The ball takes the top edge of the bat and goes high in the air and Yastika Bhatia takes a good catch.
Mandhana c Yastika b Amelia Kerr 24(25) [4s-3 6s-1]
Heather Knight, right handed batter, walks to the crease.
Ball 5. Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight, good length delivery on off stump. Knight works the ball to third-man.
Ball 6. Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight, FOUR! Slow good length delivery on off stump. Knight reverse sweeps the ball to third-man for a bounadry.
WPL 2023 RCB vs MI LIVE:Royal Challengers Bangalore 32/1 after 6 overs.
Hayley Matthews to bowl.
Ball 1. Hayley Matthews to Ellyse Perry, full delivery on off stump. Perry drives the ball to long-on for a single.
Ball 2. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, FOUR! Back of the length delivery on leg stump. Mandhana pulls the ball to fine-leg for a boundary.
Ball 3. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, good length delivery wide of off stump. Mandhana pushes the ball in the covers.
Ball 4. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, full delivery on off stump. Mandhana drives the ball in the covers.
Ball 5. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mandhana cuts the ball to point.
Ball 6. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, full-length delivery on off stump. Mandhana defends the ball back to the bowler.
WPL 2023 RCB vs MI LIVE:Royal Challengers Bangalore 16/1 after 4 overs.
Hayley Matthews to bowl.
Ball 1. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, back of the length delivery on leg stump. The ball raps on the pads and moves to the leg side. Mandhana takes a single.
Ball 2. Hayley Matthews to Ellyse Perry, FOUR! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Perry smashes the ball over the covers for a boundary.
Ball 3. Hayley Matthews to Ellyse Perry, short of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Perry flicks the ball to deep square for one.
ball 4. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, short of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mandhana slaps the ball to long-off for one.
Ball 5. Hayley Matthews to Ellyse Perry, slow good length delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball hits on the pads.
Ball 6. Hayley Matthews to Ellyse Perry, full delivery on off and middle stump. Perry defends the ball with a straight bat.
WPL 2023 RCB vs MI LIVE:Royal Challengers Bangalore 9/1 after 3 overs.
Issy Wong to bowl.
Ball 1. Issy Wong to Smriti Mandhana, full delivery wide of off stump. Mandhana drives the ball in the covers.
Ball 2. Issy Wong to Smriti Mandhana, fuller delivery on off stump. Mandhana again drives the ball in the covers.
Ball 3. Issy Wong to Smriti Mandhana, FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mandhana cuts the ball off her back foot through point for a boundary.
Ball 4. Issy Wong to Smriti Mandhana, full delivery on middle and leg stump. Mandhana drives the ball to mid-on.
Ball 5. Issy Wong to Smriti Mandhana, fuller delivery wide of off stump. Mandhana pushes the ball to mid-off for a single.
Ball 6. Issy Wong to Ellyse Perry, full delivery bowled into the pads. Perry looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball hits the pads.
WPL 2023 RCB vs MI LIVE:Royal Challengers Bangalore 4/1 after 2 overs.
Hayley Matthews to bowl.
Ball 1. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, full delivery on off stump. Mandhana pushes the ball to long-off for a single.
Ball 2. Hayley Matthews to Ellyse Perry, full-length delivery on off stump. Perry plays the ball for a single.
Ball 3. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mandhana slaps the ball in the covers.
Ball 4. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, good length delivery wide of off stump. Mandhana cuts the ball in the covers.
Ball 5. Hayley Matthews to Smriti Mandhana, OH! Slow back of the length delivery on leg stump. Mandhana pulls and the ball falls in between keeper and short fine and Manahdna runs a single.
Ball 6. Hayley Matthews to Ellyse Perry, OH! Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Perry looks to play a cut but fails to connect!
WPL 2023 RCB vs MI LIVE:Royal Challengers Bangalore 1/1 after 1 over.
Nat Sciver-Brunt to bowl.
Ball 1. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Smriti Mandhana, back of the length delivery on leg stump. Mandhana works the ball to short fine-leg for one run.
Ball 2. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Sophie Devine, good length delivery at off stump. Devine taps the ball in the covers.
Ball 3. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Sophie Devine, good length delivery at off stump. Devine pushes the ball to backward point and calls Mandhana for a single. There is confusion between the two batters. and the two get struck at the same end. The backward point fielder throws the ball to the keeper and the keeper removes the bails. The MI players appeal for run-out and the square-leg umpire sends this one for the TV Umpire. The replay shows that Devine is short of the ground.
Devine run out (Humaira Kazi/Yastika) 0(2)
Ellyse Perry, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Ball 4. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Ellyse Perry, good length delivery wide of off stump. Perry leaves the ball for the keeper.
Ball 5. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Ellyse Perry, good length delivery wide of off stump. Perry works the ball to backward point.
Ball 6. Nat Sciver-Brunt to Ellyse Perry, full delivery on middle and leg stump. Perry drives the ball to mid-on.