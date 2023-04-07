LSG v SRH Highlights: KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya make easy work of chase as Lucknow demolish Sunrisers at home

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made easy work of this chase as valuable contributions from KL Rahul (35) and Krunal Pandya (34) ensured that they sailed their way to the 122-run target in 16 overs. Pandya took three wickets in the first innings and doubled up with a robust batting performance at number four to ensure that Lucknow faced no hiccups in what appeared to be a slightly tricky chase at the offset. The Sunrisers' bowling lacked enough bite and pushing Umran Malik's overs to the second half of the innings certainly didn't help their cause a lot either. LSG will be happy to return back to winning ways after a crushing defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday whereas the team from Hyderabad have a lot of thinking to do after suffering their second consecutive loss this season.