LSG v SRH Highlights: KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya make easy work of chase as Lucknow demolish Sunrisers at home

1 Min(s) Read
By Tarkesh Jha  |  Apr 7, 2023 10:52 PM IST (Updated)
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights Cricket Scorecard: Both LSG and SRH are strengthened by the return of their South African contingent as the visitors will be looking to secure their first victory of the campaign as they embark in a new era under the leadership of their captain Aiden Markram.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made easy work of this chase as valuable contributions from KL Rahul (35) and Krunal Pandya (34) ensured that they sailed their way to the 122-run target in 16 overs. Pandya took three wickets in the first innings and doubled up with a robust batting performance at number four to ensure that Lucknow faced no hiccups in what appeared to be a slightly tricky chase at the offset. The Sunrisers' bowling lacked enough bite and pushing Umran Malik's overs to the second half of the innings certainly didn't help their cause a lot either. LSG will be happy to return back to winning ways after a crushing defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday whereas the team from Hyderabad have a lot of thinking to do after suffering their second consecutive loss this season. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:52 PM

15.6: Pooran picks the length ball easily over deep square leg to hit a MAXIMUM and take the home side HOME! LSG WIN! 

Apr 7, 2023 10:47 PM

15.5: Full toss from Natarajan, Stoinis takes a couple of steps down the track but can only run a single off this one. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:47 PM

15.4: Only two runs needed but Stoinis still can't get this ball past the fielder at cover inside the 30-yard circle. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:46 PM

15.2: Pooran plays this one from wide outside off to run a single by playing the ball towards deep point. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:45 PM

15.1: Natarajan bowls it around the wicket and the ball deflects off the outside edge of Stoinis' bat for a single. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:44 PM

14.6: Three consecutive dots by Rashid to round off the over. 118/5 after 15 overs. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:43 PM

14.5: Pooran defends it firmly on the frontfoot for a dot ball. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:43 PM

14.4: Rashid comes back strongly with a tricky googly. Dot delivery. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:42 PM

14.3: Nicholas Pooran sweeps it fine towards the leg side for a boundary. LSG need only four more to win the game. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:41 PM

14.2: Romario Shepherd (0) lbw Rashid - Rashid outfoxes Romario Shepherd with a wrong un straightaway. The Caribbean all-rounder reviews. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:39 PM

14.1: KL Rahul (35 off 31) lbw Rashid - Rahul tries something inventive but makes a mess out of the reverse sweep and Rashid traps him straight in front of the middle stump. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:36 PM

13.6: Farooqi sees Stoinis charging down the track and bowls it slightly shorter to reduce him into playing a dot delivery. LSG 114/3 after 14 overs. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:35 PM

13.4: Easy pickings here for LSG as Stoinis shows the full face of the bat to a straight delivery and bags another boundary for his team. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:33 PM

13.3: Similar line but Farooqi pulls the length back and Stoinis plays a dot ball here. 

Apr 7, 2023 10:32 PM