IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5 LIVE: India strike as Ashwin traps Kuhnemann LBW; Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the match due to back pain

IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 5 LIVE: Australia 17/1 in 2nd innings, after 12 overs (Travis Head 11, Marnus Labuschagne 0)
Last 5 overs: 9 runs, 1 wicket
Australia get 5 runs from the first over of the day and are off to a good start. But R Ashwin traps Matthew Kuhnemann in front of the wickets to give India the first breakthrough of the morning. India need to pick a few more wickets soon to bring Australia under some pressure. Australia trail India by 74 runs.
IND vs AUS LIVE: WICKET! The first breakthrough for Indio on Day 5 as R Ashwin picks the scalp of Matthew Kuhnemann.
Fast good length delivery on off and middle stump. The ball spins back in as Matthew Kuhnemann looks to knock it to the leg side. Kuhnemann fails to connect and the ball hits the pads. There is an appeal from the Indian players and the umpire raises his finger. Kuhnemann makes a slow walk back to the Aussie dressing room.
Matthew Kuhnemann lbw b Ashwin 6(35) [4s-1]
Australia-14/1 after 10.4 overs.
IND vs AUS LIVE:
Right then, the action from Day 5 of the 4th India vs Australia Test is about to begin. The Indian players are by the boundary side. They form a huddle and after a quick word by captain Rohit Sharma, they Indian players take their respective spots on the field. Out walk Australian openers Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann
IND vs AUS LIVE: The win in this Test is important for India as it will help the team qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship final. Australia are already through to the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Now Australia wait for either India or Sri Lanka at The Oval. If India win this Test, then India are clearly through to the final and need not wory about Sri Lanka's performace against New Zealand.
IND vs AUS LIVE: After the first three Tests of the series lasted around three days, the final match of the Border-Gavaskar series is going the distance as we are into the fifth and the final day of the Ahmedabad Test. Australia trail India by 88 runs in their second innings.This after Day 4 saw the return of form by Virat Kohli who slammed his first Test century since November 2019. Yesterday, India's 1st innings finally came to an end on 571. The stars of the Indian innings were Shubman Gill (128), Virat Kohli (186) and Axar Patel (79). As India finished on 571, they had a lead on 91 runs. Now on a flat pitch that hasn't helped the bowlers for the first four days of the Test, the Indian bowlers need to produce some magic as India will be eyeing an improbable Test win.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Kohli ends hundred drought, India in charge v Australia
AHMEDABAD, India:Virat Kohli ended his agonising wait for a test century with a painstaking 186 as India racked up 571 to claim a lead of 91 in the fourth and final test against Australia on Sunday.
The hosts, who lead the series 2-1, strung together six 50-plus partnerships at the top to effectively put themselves in an unbeatable position heading into the final day of the contest.
Having conceded a handy first-innings lead, Australia finished day four on three for no loss.
The touring side sent nightwatchman Matt Kuhnemann to open with Travis Head after in-form opener Usman Khawaja hurt his knee while fielding.
Kuhnemann, who survived 18 balls, was nearly caught on two occasions but Australia somehow saw off the final six overs without any damage.
Earlier, India lost Ravindra Jadeja (28) after resuming on 289-3 but Kohli and KS Bharat denied Australia another success in that slow-moving session.
Todd Murphy (3-113) broke Kohli's 64-run partnership with Jadeja, who chipped the ball to Khawaja at mid-on.
Kohli was happy to nudge the ball around, while Bharat hit Nathan Lyon for a six before putting his head down and accumulating runs without taking too many risks.
Promoted in the batting order as Shreyas Iyer did not bat because of back pain, Bharat accelerated after the lunch break, hitting Green for back-to-back sixes and following it with a four in a 21-run over.
Bharat fell to Lyon after making 44, but Kohli could not be denied his first test hundred since November 2019.
The right-hander took a single off Lyon to bring up his 75th international century. Kohli kissed the locket of his necklace and looked skywards in a muted celebration.
Patel, who smashed four sixes and five fours in his belligerent 79, continued his red-hot form with the bat, registering his third half-century of the series.
The left-hander smashed Kuhnemann for two sixes in an over and was looking good for a maiden test hundred before he dragged a Mitchell Starc delivery on to his stumps.
Patel's 162-run stand for the sixth wicket with Kohli was the highest in the Indian innings.
"At first we were chasing their score. Once we went past, the talk was that if I get a bad ball, I would hit it," Patel said.
With Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav falling in quick succession and Iyer not available to bat, Kohli realised he was running out of partners and tried to accelerate.
He became the last Indian wicket to fall, holing out to Marnus Labuschagne at long-on to depart after a 364-ball knock, which included 15 fours.
Lyon alone bowled 65 of Australia's 178.5 overs on a flat track where bowlers found little assistance.
"Once a batter is set, there isn't a lot in it for the bowlers," Patel said of the nature of the track at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
"There are a few odd balls that stayed low, maybe after pitching on the rough. But once you get set, you get an idea of the wicket and it gets easier."
India are chasing a victory in Ahmedabad to confirm their place in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia in June.