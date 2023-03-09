Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 1 Live updates: Australia are 15/0 after 4 overs

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1: Mohammad Shami bowling to Travis Head, good length ball, pitching outside off stump, Travis Head plays an aggressive cover drive on the front foot, 4 bye(s) get added to the extras and is beaten. So far eight bye(s) have been given away by Indian bowlers after three overs. Australia are 15/0.
India Vs Australia 4th Test Day 1: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss, "We would have batted first also. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It's always nice to have some time off. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days."
The Ahmedabad pitch is a different one and batters will get the chance to get some runs. Shami and Umesh Yadav will have to play their part early on for India. But with India's chances of qualifying for the WTC Final are dependent on the outcome of the Ahmadabad Test, it would be interesting to see the kind of pitch is prepared for the Amhedabad game. Would it be fast bowling friendly and thereby help Australian fast bowlers, or would it be a turning track aiding Indian spinners, remains to be seen.
India Vs Australia 4th Test LIVE updates: Steve Smith wins the toss and elected to bat. Rohit Sharma will look to make the most at the fourth and final match of the Border Gavaskar trophy in Ahmedabad. Mohammad Shami has been brought back into the India side, while Mohammad Siraj has been rested.
India Vs Aus 4th Test Live updates: Pitch intrigue adds to drama ahead of Ahmedabad finalePitch talk has been a constant feature of India's four-test series against Australia and the trend continued on the eve of the final match in Ahmedabad which is likely to draw a record crowd on Thursday. After rank turners were rolled out for the first three matches of the series, curiosity abounded about the possible nature of the surface in Ahmedabad. With the groundstaff yet to confirm which of the two prepared pitches would be used, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith decided to delay naming their playing XI.
Hello and Welcome to Live Updates from the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia, which will commence at 9.30 am on March 9 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be a historic match as the Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi is reportedly expected to flip the coin ahead of the game. He is likely to be accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who is on a four-day visit to the country. India will look to win the game and join the Aussies for the final of the World Test Championship.