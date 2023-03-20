WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha help Gujarat Giants accelerate in the middle overs

WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 143/3 after 16 overs.
Deepti Sharma to bowl.
Ball 1. Deepti Sharma to Dayalan Hemalatha, slow short of the length delivery wide of off stump. Hemalatha pulls the ball to deep square for one run.
Ball 2. Deepti Sharma to Ash Gardner, full fast delivert at off stump. Gardner drives the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 3. Deepti Sharma to Ash Gardner, full delivery on middle and leg stump. Gardner works the ball to mid-wicket for one run.
Ball 4. Deepti Sharma to Dayalan Hemalatha, FIFTY! Full fast delivery on off stump. Hemalatha comes down the track and hammers the ball over the bowler for a maximum. The six takes Hemalatha to her FIFTY!
Ball 5. Deepti Sharma to Dayalan Hemalatha, FOUR! Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Hemalatha smashes the ball through the covers for a bounadry.
Ball 5. Deepti Sharma to Dayalan Hemalatha, WIDE! Slow back of the length delivery bowled way outside the line of off stump.
Ball 6. Deepti Sharma to Dayalan Hemalatha, slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Hemalatha works the ball to square-leg for a single.
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 121/3 after 14 overs.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to bowl.
Ball 1. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Ash Gardner, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Gardner cuts the ball to backward point.
Ball 2. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Ash Gardner, fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Gardner slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 3. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Dayalan Hemalatha, AN APPEAL FOR LBW AND GIVEN! Good length delivery on off stump. Hemalatha looks to cut but the ball raps on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW and the umpire raises his finger. Hemalatha takes the review and the review shows that the impact is outside off stump. So Hemalatha survives.
Ball 4. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Dayalan Hemalatha, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Hemalatha pulls the ball down to deep mid-wicket for one run.
Ball 5. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Ash Gardner, FOUR! Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Gardner creams the ball through the covers for a bounadry.
Ball 6. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Ash Gardner, slow back of the length delivery on off stump. Gardner steps out and drives the ball to long-off for one.
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 105/3 after 12 overs.
Sophie Ecclestone to bowl.
Ball 1. Sophie Ecclestone to Ash Gardner, FOUR! Slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Gardner steps put and smacks the ball to long-on for a boundary.
Ball 2. Sophie Ecclestone to Ash Gardner, BEATEN! Fast short of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. A swing and a miss from Gardner.
Ball 3. Sophie Ecclestone to Ash Gardner, SIX! Overpitched delivery on middle and leg stump. Gardner steps out and slogs the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Ball 4. Sophie Ecclestone to Ash Gardner, FOUR! Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Gardner slaps the ball through the covers for a boundary.
Ball 5. Sophie Ecclestone to Ash Gardner, fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Gardner drives the ball to deep mid-wicket for one run.
Ball 6. Sophie Ecclestone to Dayalan Hemalatha, good length delivery wide of off stump. Hemalatha hits the ball to the covers.
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 90/3 after `11 overs.
Grace Harris to bowl.
Ball 1. Grace Harris to Ash Gardner, FOUR! Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Gardner makes room and pumps the ball through the covers for a bounadry.
Ball 2. Grace Harris to Ash Gardner, full-length delivery on middle and leg stump. Gardner slogs the ball wide of long-on for a single.
Ball 3. Grace Harris to Dayalan Hemalatha, short of the length delivery on off stump. Hemalatha pushes the ball on the off side.
Ball 4. Grace Harris to Dayalan Hemalatha, FOUR! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Hemalatha steps out and muscles the ball over the covers for a boundary.
Ball 5. Grace Harris to Dayalan Hemalatha, full delivery into the pads. Hemalatha works the ball to the leg side.
Ball 6. Grace Harris to Dayalan Hemalatha, back of the length delivery on leg stump. Hemalatha clips the ball behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 79/3 after 10 overs.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to bowl.
Ball 1. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Dayalan Hemalatha, short of the length delivery wide of off stump. Hemalatha pulls the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 2. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Ash Gardner, good length delivery wide of off stump. Gardner drives the ball in the covers.
Ball 3. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Ash Gardner, good length delivery on off stump. Gardner drives the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 4. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Ash Gardner, good length delivery wide of off stump. Gardner drives the ball through the covers for a single.
Ball 5. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Dayalan Hemalatha, FOUR! Back of the length delivery on off stump. Hemalatha rocks back and pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Ball 6. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Dayalan Hemalatha, SIX! Overpitcehd delivery on off stump. Hemalatha steps out and smacks the ball straight down the ground for a maximum.
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 67/3 after 9 overs.
Anjali Sarvani to bowl.
Ball 1. Anjali Sarvani to Dayalan Hemalatha, overpicthed delivery on off stump. Hemalatha pushes the ball in the covers.
Ball 2. Anjali Sarvani to Dayalan Hemalatha, FOUR! Overpitched delivery wide of off stump. Hemalatha reaches for the ball and drives the ball backward of point for a boundary.
Ball 3. Anjali Sarvani to Dayalan Hemalatha, full-length delivery on middle stump. Hemalatha drives the ball to long-on for a single.
Ball 4. Anjali Sarvani to Ash Gardner, good length delivery wide of off stump. Gardner drives the ball through the covers for a run.
Ball 5. Anjali Sarvani to Dayalan Hemalatha, full toss wide of off stump. Heamalatha punches the ball through the covers for one.
Ball 6. Anjali Sarvani to Ash Gardner, overpitched delivery wide of off stump. Gardner drives the ball in the covers.
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 60/3 after 8 overs.
Sophie Ecclestone to bowl.
Ball 1. Sophie Ecclestone to Ashleigh Gardner, full delivery on middle and leg stump. Garnder works the ball to mid-wicket.
Ball 2. Sophie Ecclestone to Ashleigh Gardner, overpitched delivery on middle stump. Gardner drives the ball to longy-on for one run.
Ball 3. Sophie Ecclestone to Dayalan Hemalatha, good length delivery on off stump. Hemalatha defends the ball in the covers.
Ball 4. Sophie Ecclestone to Dayalan Hemalatha, fuller delivery on off stump. Hemalatha pushes the ball to long-off for a single.
Ball 5. Sophie Ecclestone to Ashleigh Gardner, overpitched delivery on middle and leg stump. Gardner drives the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 6. Sophie Ecclestone to Ashleigh Gardner, full-length delivery on off stump. Gardner pushes the ball in the covers.
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 50/3 after 6 overs.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to bowl.
Ball 1. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Sophia Dunkley, OUT! Slow fuller delivery just wide of off stump. Dunkley reaches for the ball and looks to drive. The ball comes off from the edge of the bat and the fielder at backward point takes an easy catch.
Dunkley c Anjali Sarvani b Gayakwad 23(13) [4s-3]
Dayalan Hemalatha, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Ball 2. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Dayalan Hemalatha, FOUR! Short of the length delivery wide of off stump. Hemalatha cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary.
Ball 3. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Dayalan Hemalatha, short of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball raps on the pads.
Ball 4. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Dayalan Hemalatha, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Hemalatha works the ball on the on side for a single.
Ball 5. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Harleen Deol, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Harleen drives the ball to mid-off.
Ball 6. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Harleen Deol, WICKET! Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Harleen looks to loft the ball over the covers but the ball goes straight to the fiedler at cover.
Harleen Deol c Simran Shaikh b Gayakwad 4(7) [4s-1]
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 45/1 after 5 overs.
Anjali Sarvani to bowl.
Ball 1. Anjali Sarvani to Laura Wolvaardt, OUT! BOWLED! Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Wolvaardt stays in the crease and looks to play the ball on the leg side but gets beaten and the ball hits the stumps.
Wolvaardt b Anjali Sarvani 17(13) [4s-1 6s-2]
Harleen Deol, right handed batter, walks out to bat,
Ball 2. Anjali Sarvani to Harleen Deol, overpitched delivery wide of off stump. Harleen drives the ball in the covers.
Ball 3. Anjali Sarvani to Harleen Deol, FOUR! Full-length delivery wide of off stump. Harleen creams the ball through the covers for a boundary.
Ball 4. Anjali Sarvani to Harleen Deol, overpitched delivery wide of off stump. Harleen smashes the ball straight to the fielder at cover.
Ball 5. Anjali Sarvani to Harleen Deol, yorker on off and middle stump. Harleen brings her bat down in time to block the ball.
Ball 6. Anjali Sarvani to Harleen Deol, overpictehd delivery just wide of off stump. Harleen drives the ball to backward point.
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 41/0 after 4 overs.
Deepti Sharma to bowl.
Ball 1. Deepti Sharma to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! Full-length delivery into the pads. Dunkley flicks the ball behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
Ball 2. Deepti Sharma to Sophia Dunkley, full toss on middle and leg stump. Dunkley flicks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Ball 3. Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt, SIX! Overpitched delivery on off stump. Laura comes down the track and powers the ball straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
Ball 4. Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt, full-length delivery fired into the pads. Laura looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball hits the pads.
Ball 5. Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaard, full delivery on off stump. Laura drives the ball back to Deepti.
Ball 6. Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaard, full delivery on middle and leg stump. Laura steps out and smacks the ball to long-on for a run.
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 29/0 after 3 overs.
Sophie Ecclestone to bowl.
Ball 1. Sophie Ecclestone to Sophia Dunkley, full delivery on middle and leg stump. Dunkley drives the ball down to long-on for two runs.
Ball 2. Sophie Ecclestone to Sophia Dunkley, OH! Slow fuller delivery on middle and off stump. Dunkley looks to drive but fails to connect and the ball goes past the edge of the bat. The keeper collects the ball and removes the bails. The UPW players appeal for a stumping. The review shows that Dunkley's back foot is behind the line.
Ball 3. Sophie Ecclestone to Sophia Dunkley, full-length delivery on middle and leg stumpp. Dunkley drives the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Ball 4. Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt, A BIG APPEAL FOR LBW! Slow back of the length delivery on middle stump. Laura looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball hits the pad. The UPW players appeal for LBW. The umpire gives that as not-out. Alyssa Healy takes the review. The review shows that it is not-out.
Ball 5. Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt, full delivery on middle stump. Laura comes down the track and drives the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 6. Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Laura drives the ball to backward point.
WPL 2023 GG vs UPW LIVE: Gujarat Giants 26/0 after 2 overs.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to bowl.
Ball 1. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! Overpitched delivery on off stump. Dunkley powers the ball over the mid-off fielder for a boundary.
Ball 2. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Dunkley drives and smacks the ball over the covers for the second boundary of the over.
Ball 3. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Sophia Dunkley, full-length delivery on middle stump. Dunkley drives the ball down to long-on for a run.
Ball 4. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Laura Wolvaardt, back of the length delivery on off stump. Laura rocks back and pulls the ball to mid-wicket.
Ball 5. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Laura Wolvaardt, slow good length delivery on off stump. Laura comes down the track and hits the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 6. Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Laura Wolvaardt, SIX! Slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Laura steps out and slogs the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
