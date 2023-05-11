‘Lions Reunion’: Fans cheer as MS Dhoni meets Shane Watson after Chennai’s win against Delhi

Shane Watson had played a crucial role in Chennai’s triumph in IPL 2018. Chennai Super Kings registered an impressive win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. MS Dhoni and Co have now essentially cemented their position in the top four by virtue of this win.

Chennai Super Kings registered an impressive win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. MS Dhoni and Co have now essentially cemented their position in the top four by virtue of this win. Die-hard Chennai fans, passionate as ever, are overjoyed with their team’s win and Dhoni is trending on Twitter.

Now, a heartwarming picture of Dhoni from the match is gaining traction on the microblogging platform. The picture shows the talismanic skipper greeting former Chennai Super Kings player Shane Watson after the match. While tweeting the picture, one CSK fan wrote, “Lions Reunion!! MS Dhoni × Shane Watson.”

CSK fans can’t stop reacting over the heartwarming snap under this tweet.

One fan wrote, “Was eagerly waiting for this moment.”

Another fan replied, “We miss you Wato.”

“Wanted Watson to be in CSK camp,” read another comment.

Shane Watson played a crucial role in Chennai’s triumph in IPL 2018. In fact, the big-hitting all-rounder had smashed a brilliant hundred in the final and guided Chennai to their third IPL title five years ago. So, the great camaraderie between Dhoni and Watson is not really surprising to see.

Watson is currently the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals franchise. He will certainly be disappointed with his team’s performance against Chennai Super Kings.

The four-time champions are nearly invincible at the Chepauk stadium. On Wednesday, Delhi found that out the hard way.

Chennai, batting first, put up a decent total of 167 runs on the board. Chennai’s total was buoyed by whirlwind cameos from Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

While chasing a tricky total, Delhi Capitals had the worst possible start as Deepak Chahar removed both their openers inside the first three overs. Delhi were dealt a body blow when Mitchell Marsh was run out in the fourth over. After sliding to 25 for 3, Delhi could never really recover. Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw tried to fight back for their team and were able to steady the ship. However, the likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja restricted the Capitals’ batters in the middle overs. Delhi batters struggled in the middle overs as the old ball was turning and holding in the track.

In the end, Matheesha Pathirana provided the finishing touch for Chennai and the home team completed an NRR-boosting win by 27 runs.