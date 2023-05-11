English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports News‘Lions Reunion’: Fans cheer as MS Dhoni meets Shane Watson after Chennai’s win against Delhi

‘Lions Reunion’: Fans cheer as MS Dhoni meets Shane Watson after Chennai’s win against Delhi

‘Lions Reunion’: Fans cheer as MS Dhoni meets Shane Watson after Chennai’s win against Delhi
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 12:14:27 PM IST (Updated)

Shane Watson had played a crucial role in Chennai’s triumph in IPL 2018. Chennai Super Kings registered an impressive win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. MS Dhoni and Co have now essentially cemented their position in the top four by virtue of this win.

Chennai Super Kings registered an impressive win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. MS Dhoni and Co have now essentially cemented their position in the top four by virtue of this win. Die-hard Chennai fans, passionate as ever, are overjoyed with their team’s win and Dhoni is trending on Twitter.

Now, a heartwarming picture of Dhoni from the match is gaining traction on the microblogging platform. The picture shows the talismanic skipper greeting former Chennai Super Kings player Shane Watson after the match. While tweeting the picture, one CSK fan wrote, “Lions Reunion!! MS Dhoni × Shane Watson.”
CSK fans can’t stop reacting over the heartwarming snap under this tweet.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X