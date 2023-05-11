‘Lions Reunion’: Fans cheer as MS Dhoni meets Shane Watson after Chennai’s win against Delhi

Shane Watson had played a crucial role in Chennai’s triumph in IPL 2018. Chennai Super Kings registered an impressive win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. MS Dhoni and Co have now essentially cemented their position in the top four by virtue of this win.

Now, a heartwarming picture of Dhoni from the match is gaining traction on the microblogging platform. The picture shows the talismanic skipper greeting former Chennai Super Kings player Shane Watson after the match. While tweeting the picture, one CSK fan wrote, “Lions Reunion!! MS Dhoni × Shane Watson.”

Lions Reunion!! 🦁 MS Dhoni × Shane Watson pic.twitter.com/QW9ffV1EC9— DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) May 10, 2023

CSK fans can’t stop reacting over the heartwarming snap under this tweet.